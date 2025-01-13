UCLA vs. Rutgers Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Monday, Jan. 13
Two Big Ten teams in a tailspin meet in New Jersey on Monday night.
UCLA, who enjoyed a stellar nonconference run, has dropped three straight with some shaky quotes out of the locker room from head coach Mick Cronin. Can the Bruins right the ship after a poor East Coast trip?
What about Rutgers, who has failed to live up to lofty goals despite having two lottery-pick talents on the roster in Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey? The Scarlet Knights are .500 on the season and are now trending towards just playing spoiler for other teams by the end of the season.
Despite both teams in poor form, the Bruins are considerable road favorites.
Can UCLA get back on track, or will it go from bad to worse? Here’s our betting preview.
UCLA vs. Rutgers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- UCLA: -3.5 (-106)
- Rutgers: +3.5 (-114)
Moneyline
- UCLA: -162
- Rutgers: +138
Total: 138 (Over -112/Under -108)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
UCLA vs. Rutgers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, January 13th
- Game Time: 6:30 PM EST
- Venue: Jersey Mike’s Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- UCLA Record: 11-5
- Rutgers Record: 8-8
UCLA vs. Rutgers Key Players to Watch
UCLA
Tyler Bilodeau: The Oregon State transfer has functioned as the Bruins center this season and has been a floor stretcher for an offense that has desperately needed some offensive punch. Despite the three-game skid, Bilodeau has averaged nearly 17 points per game and is up to 40% from beyond the arc.
Rutgers
Dylan Harper: The sure-fire top-three pick in this summer’s NBA Draft continues to work himself back into shape after an illness last week. He has been limited over the last two games, a pair of losses against Wisconsin and Purdue, and now will face an elite UCLA defense that turns opponents over at the highest rate in the country. Overall, Harper has been excellent this season despite Rutgers falling way short of expectations, averaging 20 points and five rebounds with four assists on 50% shooting.
UCLA vs. Rutgers Prediction and Pick
Both offenses have struggled this season, to put it mildly. Both teams are outside the top 90 in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency and the Rutgers struggles are even more mystifying with an elite offensive hub like Dylan Harper on the floor. However, the team devolves into a ton of isolation sets, which UCLA has shut down this season.
The Bruins are an elite defense, compact and disciplined, and thrive at turning the opponent over. To that part, Rutgers is content forcing isolation sets for the opponents but has been on the wrong end of some poor shot variance this season.
The key in this game is the health of Harper. If he continues to be limited due to his recovery from his illness, the Rutgers offense is going to struggle to score yet again. In two games with him back, but not at full strength, the Scarlet Knights have scored 63 and 50 points, respectively, and now will face an elite defense in UCLA.
Both teams rank outside the top 300 in rim-and-three rate, per ShotQuality, so this can be an incredibly inefficient offensive game for both sides.
I’ll side with both defenses, give me the under.
PICK: UNDER 138
