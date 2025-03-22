UCLA vs. Tennessee Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NCAA Tournament Second Round
No. 2 seed Tennessee and No. 7 seed UCLA made quick work in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament, setting up a second-round matchup between the two in the Midwest Region.
The Volunteers and Bruins are two teams built on their elite defensive play, so which team's offense can find answers in the second round and advance to the second weekend? The Vols are a small betting favorite, but with a low total, how should we bet on this one?
Here’s our betting preview.
UCLA vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- UCLA: +4.5 (-105)
- Tennessee: -4.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- UCLA: +172
- Tennessee: -210
Total: 131.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
UCLA vs. Tennessee How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, March 22nd
- Game Time: 9:40 PM EST
- Venue: Rupp Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TBS/truTV
- UCLA Record: 23-10
- Tennessee Record: 28-7
UCLA vs. Tennessee Key Players to Watch
UCLA
Tyler Bilodeau: The Oregon State big man scored nine points and grabbed seven rebounds in the win against Utah State, and his impact will be paramount against the elite Tennessee defense. Bilodeau is an elite floor spacer, shooting over 40% from beyond the arc, and he’ll be tasked with forcing the Vols defense to extend a bit more.
Tennessee
Zakai Zeigler: The point guard scored 12 points, but also dished out 12 assists in the team’s first-round win against Wofford. Zeigler has always been known for his elite defense, but it's been his emergence as a shot-maker and creator that has unlocked the Tennessee offense.
UCLA vs. Tennessee Prediction and Pick
Both teams are paced by elite defenses, but I believe that this matchup favors the Vols offense more, and I’m willing to lay a small price on them to cover.
UCLA’s defense is incredibly compact and intent on forcing teams to settle from the perimeter, but that’s where Tennessee’s offense wants to play. The Vols are not flush with isolation scoring threats, rather the team wants to work through Zeigler’s facilitation and Chaz Lanier’s shot-making, among others.
Tennessee is 80th in three-point rate and shoots at a national clip, which should suit them nicely as the Bruins allow the 25th highest three-point rate in the country.
Meanwhile, the Bruins' defense also likes to move the ball around, but likes to shoot from the mid-range, the team is 15th in assist rate. It likes to hit secondary actions for gaps in the coverage. However, Tennessee’s defense is even better than UCLA’s, but it forces isolation creation, posting the 56th lowest assist rate allowed. I believe the Bruins' offense will have a tough time getting comfortable against the Vols' defense.
Overall, I see Tennessee with more paths to success on both sides of the floor, and am comfortable taking them as the favorites to cover.
PICK: Tennessee -4.5 (-120, Available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.