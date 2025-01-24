UCLA vs. Washington Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Friday, Jan. 24
UCLA has erased a four game losing streak by winning a pair of home games against Iowa and Wisconsin. Can the team continue to show its growth with a road win?
The Bruins are in Seattle on Friday night to take on Washington, who has dropped five straight games and is in desperate need of a Big Ten home win. The team has been fairly uncompetitive of late, losing all games by double digits. Can something give on Friday?
Here’s our betting preview.
UCLA vs. Washington Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- UCLA: -5.5 (-102)
- Washington: +5.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- UCLA: -215
- Washington: +176
Total: 137.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
UCLA vs. Washington How to Watch
- Date: Friday, January 24th
- Game Time: 11:00 PM EST
- Venue: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
UCLA vs. Washington Key Players to Watch
UCLA
Eric Dailey: The do-it-all forward was limited against Wisconsin, due in part to foul trouble, playing only 22 minutes in the win. I expect far more usage from Dailey as long as he can stay on the floor. He may be tasked with guard Washington big man Great Osobor as well as stretching the Huskies defense out.
Washington
Great Osobor: Osorbor is off one of his best game in a Washington uniform, scoring 20 points while grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out three assists. The transition up a level from the Mountain West has been tough for the former Utah State big man, but can he navigate an elite UCLA defense and get Washington its second Big Ten win?
UCLA vs. Washington Prediction and Pick
Both teams are reliant on its defense, which has me siding with the under in this late night showdown.
The Bruins defense has been plagued with some poor shot variance, opponents are shooting 38% from beyond the arc in Big Ten play against the team, the 17th ranked mark according to KenPom. However, this is an elite defense that forces opponents to execute in the halfcourt, ranking second in the country in turnover rate and are an elite transition denial team.
The Huskies don’t push it either, fine playing in the halfcourt, but it hasn’t worked at all in Big Ten play, ranking last in adjusted offensive efficiency, per KenPom, struggling in all facets with the ball in its hands.
Meanwhile, UCLA’s offense has a pair of strong showings at home, but I’m not sure the unit is fixed quite yet, still struggling to score from all facets and will face a strong rebounding team in Washington.
If the Bruins aren’t firing above its typical level from the field, this game can be a grind in limited possession battle.
PICK: UNDER 137.5
