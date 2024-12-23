UConn vs. North Carolina Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Fenway Bowl
UConn will look to cap off a strong season with a Fenway Park bowl win against a North Carolina team going through a coaching transition from Mack Brown.
Former Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens will be the interim head coach for North Carolina as the team heads to the Fenway Bowl to take on UConn, who will try to keep its strong running game going against the Tar Heels.
UNC is the considerable favorite after an up-and-down season, but no doubt a talent edge, can the team take care of business?
Here’s our Fenway Bowl betting preview.
UConn vs. North Carolina Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- UConn: +4.5 (-110)
- North Carolina: -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- UConn: +158
- North Carolina: -192
Total: 54.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
UConn vs. North Carolina How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, December 28th
- Game Time: 11:00 AM EST
- Venue: Fenway Park
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- UConn Record: 8-4
- North Carolina Record: 6-6
UConn vs. North Carolina Key Players to Watch
UConn
Cam Edwards: With Durrell Robinson hitting the portal, expect more touches for Edwards, who split time with Robinson but showed plenty of talent by rushing for nearly six yards per carry and a touchdown in each of the last three games.
North Carolina
Omarion Hampton: As of this writing, Hampton is set to play in the bowl game for the Tar Heels, the team’s bellcow running back. One of the best running backs in the country, Hampton rushed for 1,660 yards with 15 touchdowns on nearly six yards per carry. While he may declare for the NFL Draft, Hampton may still opt to play in this game and finish his Tar Heels career out in the bowl game.
UConn vs. North Carolina Prediction and Pick
There are plenty more questions on the North Carolina side, who is going through changes on the sidelines as well as more likely to have players opt out ahead of this game.
For starters, the Tar Heels already are down linebacker Amare Campbell, who has eight sacks this season, and three starting offensive linemen, who opted out of this game.
It’s worth noting that the Huskies match up nicely with the Tar Heels despite an apparent talent gap between each team. UConn’s rush defense ranked as a top 30 unit in terms of line yards and EPA/Rush while also ranking top 40 in terms of tackling grade, per Pro Football Focus.
The Tar Heels are incredibly dependent on the run as the team’s passing game is incredibly suspect around veteran quarterback Jacolby Criswell, ranking 92nd in EPA/Pass.
Meanwhile, I believe the Huskies can keep this on the ground and grind the game to a halt. UConn’s offensive line matches up nicely against North Carolina’s DL that ranks in the bottom 10 nationally in defensive line yards. If the Huskies get a good push, Edwards should be able to rip off big gains on the ground at will.
I like UConn as a running dog in the Fenway Bowl.
PICK: UConn +4
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Follow Reed on Twitter @ReedWallach and get all his college football bets on betstamp @rw33
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.