UNC Wilmington vs. William & Mary Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Monday, Feb. 24
A big game in the Coastal Athletics Association is on tap for Monday night when UNC Wilmington takes on William & Mary. Both teams sit at 11-4, 2.5 games back from the conference leader, Towson. Tonight's winner will be one step closer to overtaking the top spot in the final stretch of games.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on tonight's pivotal game.
UNC Wilmington vs. William & Mary Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- UNC Wilmington -2.5 (-115)
- William & Mary +2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- UNC Wilmington -160
- William & Mary +135
Total: 156.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
UNC Wilmington vs. William & Mary How to Watch
- Date: Monday, February 24
- Game Time: 6:00 PM EST
- Venue: Kaplan Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FloSports
- UNC Wilmington Record: 21-7 (11-4 Conference)
- William & Mary Record: 17-11 (11-4 Conference)
UNC Wilmington vs. William & Mary Key Players to Watch
UNC Wilmington Seahawks
Donovan Newby: UNC Wilmington has lost two straight games and a big reason for it has been Donovan Newby has been atrocious. He's the Seahawks' leading scorer but he recorded a combined 11 poiints in those two losses while going 3-of-17 from the field. He has to play better tonight.
William & Mary Tribe
Gabe Dorsey: Gabe Dorsey is the Tribe's three-point shooter and for good reason. He's 11th in the country in three-point field goal percentage, hitting them at a rate of 43.3%. If he gets hot from beyond the arc, William & Mary is tough to beat.
UNC Wilmington vs. William & Mary Prediction and Pick
Instead of betting a side in this one, I'm going to back to OVER. Both team rank inside the top 100 in points per game averaging a combined 153.6 points per game. Additionally, expect the Tribe to have a big game from the perimeter. Gabe Dorsey is one of the best three point shooters in the country and now he gets to face a Seahawks team that ranks 247th in opponent three-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 35% from beyond the arc.
Neither team is strong defensively. UNC Wilmington comes into the game ranking 166th in defensive efficiency while William & Mary ranks 275th.
We could see a fast-paced affair tonight. Give me the OVER.
Pick: OVER 156.5 (-110) via BetMGM Sportsbook
