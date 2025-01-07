UNLV vs. Boise State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Jan. 7
Boise State’s normally vaunted home-court advantage was rendered useless against San Diego State over the weekend as the Broncos missed an opportunity to grab an impressive Mountain West win in a loss.
However, the Broncos are favored to get back on track against UNLV in league play on Tuesday night. The Rebels are undefeated to start Mountain West but haven’t faced a team in the top half of the MWC.
How will UNLV handle the step up in class? How will Boise State bounce back?
Let’s break it down below!
UNLV vs. Boise State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- UNLV: +7.5 (-102)
- Boise State: -7.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- UNLV: +270
- Boise State: -345
Total: 140.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
UNLV vs. Boise State How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, January 7th
- Game Time: 10:30 PM EST
- Venue: ExtraMile Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- UNLV Record: 12-2
- Boise State Record: 12-2
UNLV vs. Boise State Key Players to Watch
UNLV
Dedan Thomas: Thomas continues to pace the UNLV offense, averaging 16 points per game and four assists while scoring 17 or more in two of three games in Mountain West play. Last season, the UNLV guard was limited to nine points in his lone game at Boise State despite the team’s upset win. Can he show up and lead the team to a statement win this time around?
Boise State
Andrew Meadow: The sophomore forward has scored nine or more in eight straight games as he has been a reliable floor spacer for the Broncos offense that needs some juice from the perimeter. The Broncos are a strong interior team, but Meadow has been a pleasant addition to the rotation from a distance.
UNLV vs. Boise State Prediction and Pick
Kevin Kruger has done a fine job against Boise State since arriving in Las Vegas, including scoring an upset win at Boise State last season, 68-64.
Overall he only has one win against the far better team in Boise State, but has lost on average by about seven points in those games. We have seen UNLV play up to competition at times this season, losing by single digits at home to Memphis, on a neutral to Northwestern, and at Dayton.
The team’s methodical tempo on offense mixed with its strong three-point shooting (38.5% is 21st in the country) has proven to be productive despite what may be a down season for the Rebels in 2024.
The key for this one will be if UNLV can keep Boise State off the glass. The Broncos are a top 60 offensive rebounding team while UNLV is outside the top 100 in that same metric. However, if the Rebels can limit second chances, the defense sets up nicely in a limited possession affair.
Boise State continues to struggle from distance, shooting 30% from beyond the arc (295th in the country) and the UNLV defense does a great job of forcing teams to shoot from distance, posting a 42.5% opponent three-point rate.
I’ll grab the points in a defensive-minded affair on Tuesday night.
PICK: UNLV +7.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.