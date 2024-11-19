UNLV vs. San Jose State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 13
San Jose State was the latest team to give Boise State a close call but came up short in the fourth quarter.
The Spartans' explosive offensive attack remains home this week to hopefully spoil another team’s Mountain West title hopes in UNLV, who enters firmly in the mix for the conference championship.
The Rebels have been lightly challenged in its eight wins this season, but SJSU has proven it can compete with the better teams on its schedule. Can the team bounce back and pull a stunner on Friday night?
UNLV vs. San Jose State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- UNLV: -7.5 (-106)
- San Jose State: +7.5 (-114)
Moneyline
- UNLV: -275
- San Jose State: +220
Total: 62.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
UNLV vs. San Jose State How to Watch
- Date: Friday, November 22nd
- Game Time: 10:00 PM EST
- Venue: Spartan Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- UNLV Record: 8-2
- San Jose State Record: 6-4
UNLV vs. San Jose State Key Players to Watch
UNLV
Hajj-Malik Williams: Williams has been strong since stepping in for Matthew Sluka. The Rebels have lost two games, but the offense hasn’t been any less dynamic, even improving in the passing game. Williams has completed nearly 65% of his passes with 22 total touchdowns and three interceptions as the Rebels pose a tough test to Boise State in the Mountain West.
San Jose State
Nick Nash: The leading wide receiver in the country with 95 catches for 1,282 yards and 14 touchdowns, Nash was at his best last week against Boise State. Nash had nine catches for 126 yards with a touchdown catch in the near-stunning upset against Boise State. While UNLV’s defensive line is elite, the secondary can be had over the top this season, ranking 64th in EPA/Play.
UNLV vs. San Jose State Prediction and Pick
San Jose State has been an incredibly explosive offense all season, able to rip off chunk gains through the air with Nash and Justin Lockhart destroying opposing defenses down the field.
The team has been strong this season in the first season under Ken Niumatalolo, already going to a bowl game, but can use a signature win against a high-end opponent.
UNLV’s offense has been incredibly efficient no matter who is under center, averaging nearly 40 points per game with a top 10 run game in the country with nearly six yards per carry.
The Spartans defense kept Ashton Jeanty down for some of the game last week, but ultimately, the defense allowed 42 points in the loss.
The Rebels offense has been strong, but the defense has been vulnerable, allowing 25 points or more in the last six games. While the defensive line can make plays, I’m concerned the team can hold up against the talented pass catchers of the Spartans.
This game can feature plenty of big plays in the night cap on Friday, I’ll side with the over.
PICK: OVER 62.5
