UNLV vs. Utah State Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for Mountain West Championship Quarterfinal
Utah State will look to make a Mountain West Tournament run, beginning with a quarterfinals matchup in Las Vegas against the local team UNLV.
The Rebels finished the regular season winning six of its last eight games and the team enters the conference tournament as a dangerous lower-seeded team against an Aggies team that dropped two of its final three to finish the year.
The Aggies' offense has been a force to be reckoned with under first-year head coach Jerrod Calhoun. Can it find its footing in the win column with a win and cover against UNLV?
Here’s our betting preview.
UNLV vs. Utah State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- UNLV: +7.5 (-105)
- Utah State: -7.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- UNLV: +270
- Utah State: -340
Total: 141.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
UNLV vs. Utah State How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 13th
- Game Time: 11:30 PM EST
- Venue: Thomas & Mack Center
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- UNLV Record: 18-14
- Utah State Record: 25-6
UNLV vs. Utah State Key Players to Watch
UNLV
Jalen Bedford: With Dedan Thomas missing the last six games, the Rebels have turned to Bedford to generate more offense. While he is a sound rebounder for the guard position, he has also given the team plenty of scoring output, breaking double figures in all but one game during this rent run.
Utah State
Ian Martinez: The primary weapon on this elite Utah State offense, Martinez has struggled against UNLV, scoring about 12 points per game while shooting 30% from beyond the arc in those two games. The senior guard has been playing far better of late, averaging 17 points per game over the last six, as he tries to get the Aggies back on track.
UNLV vs. Utah State Prediction and Pick
UNLV will be playing on its home floor against a Utah State team that has struggled away from the Spectrum Center, ranking 349th in Haslametrics away-from-home rating this season.
Even without Thomas, the Rebels have been playing far better basketball of late in addition to keeping up with Utah State during the year, splitting the regular season series and covering in both matchups.
The key to this one is UNLV’s ability to slow this game to a half-court battle and deny the Aggies' transition opportunities, which is the primary function of the team’s offense. While Utah State still has an edge on offense, I believe that the Rebels' development into a defensive-minded group without Thomas is notable heading into this game.
On the other end, look for UNLV’s offense to find answers against a Utah State zone defense that has trended downward as the season has continued. Since February 1st, Utah State ranks 208th in adjusted defensive efficiency, per Bart Torvik, and I can’t trust that poor of a unit to cover a big number on what’s essentially a road game.
PICK: UNLV +7.5 (-105, Available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
