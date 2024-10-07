UNLV vs. Utah State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 7
UNLV took its first loss of the season at home to Syracuse last week, but now turn around and get an opportunity to get back on track against a struggling conference foe in Utah State.
The Rebels are still in the thick of the College Football Playoff race with new quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams looking more than comfortable at the helm of this high-octane offense. Can UNLV shake off the loss and take care of business as a big road favorite?
Utah State has struggled all season long, now losers of four straight and fresh off allowing 62 points to Mountain West favorite Boise State, will it get worse on Friday night?
UNLV vs. Utah State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- UNLV: -18.5 (-115)
- Utah State: +18.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- UNLV: -1000
- Utah State: +750
Total: 64.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
UNLV vs. Utah State How to Watch
- Date: Friday, October 11th
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- UNLV Record: 4-1
- Utah State Record: 1-4
UNLV vs. Utah State Key Players to Watch
UNLV
Hajj-Malik Williams: The new starting quarterback of the Rebels has been elite in two starts, passing for 409 yards while adding another 172 on the ground, totaling eight touchdowns. While the Rebels lost a tight one to Syracuse in overtime, this offense is far more complete with Williams under center.
Utah State
Spencer Petras: The Iowa transfer has been a high-volume passer, something he wasn’t with the Hawkeyes, but it hasn’t yielded positive results against FBS competition for the Aggies. Utah State has lost both contests Petras has started against FBS opponents, losing to Temple and Boise State, but the offense has combined to score 59 points. Can Petras put together a complete game that can offset some of the defensive question marks on the roster?
UNLV vs. Utah State Prediction and Pick
UNLV can run up the score here with the Utah State defense proving to be one of the worst at the FBS level this season.
Currently, the Aggies rank 126th in EPA/Play and are allowing more than 40 points per game. The Rebels offense has scored 40 or more in back-to-back games against far more formidable defenses in Syracuse and Fresno State, so it’s hard to look past the dismal numbers on the Utah State defense.
The Rebels can name its score here, and this point spread does look quite accurate. The Aggies closed as a 20.5-point underdog to Utah a few weeks back at home, snagging a late cover before losing to Temple on the road as a big favorite.
Further, with the emergence of Ricky White in the new-found UNLV passing game, White has gone over 100 yards receiving in the two starts with Williams under center, giving the team another face to put up points.
UNLV has every incentive to run up the score in hopes of racking up style points en route to a potential College Football Playoff berth.
I’m laying it with the Rebels offense that is humming with Williams under center.
PICK: UNLV -18.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.