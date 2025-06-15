U.S. Open Best Bets Today For Round 4: Carlos Ortiz vs. Tyrrell Hatton Prediction
It's time for the final round of the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club.
Sam Burns enters the fourth round as the sole leader and the betting favorite to win his first career major, but there are more ways to bet on the final round than just picking who will lift the trophy. In this article, I'm going to break down my favorite 2-ball bets for Sunday's action. Let's dive into them.
U.S. Open Round 4 2-ball Matchup Bets
- Cameron Young (+100) vs. Robert MacIntyre
- Carlos Ortiz (+130) vs. Tyrrell Hatton
- Viktor Hovland (-165) vs. J.J. Spaun
Cameron Young (+100) vs. Robert MacIntyre
Cameron Young's putting and short game have been his biggest strength this tournament, which is something no one saw coming. He's gaining +1.69 strokes per round on the greens and +0.79 strokes around the green. Usually, it's his ball-striking that is his biggest strength, so if he can keep his strong short game going but can dial in his driver and iron play, he's a strong candidate to have a great Sunday round.
I have less faith in Robert MacIntyre doing the same, whose lack of real distance off the tee is going to put him at a disadvantage against Young in this Sunday pairing.
Carlos Ortiz (+130) vs. Tyrrell Hatton
Carlos Ortiz has been the better ball-striker between these two golfers this tournament. He has gained +4.25 strokes per round from tee to green, whereas Tyrell Hatton has gained +3.04 strokes per round in that area. Hatton has gained a good chunk of his strokes with his short game, which means if putting variance hits him on Sunday, he has a chance of falling down the leaderboard.
Ortiz's game seems more sustainable, so I'll take a shot on him at +130 to beat the Englishman in the final round.
Viktor Hovland (-165) vs. J.J. Spaun
J.J. Spaun's putting has kept him near the top of the leaderboard, but that can only sustain for so long. He's gaining less than a full stroke per round in the other three major areas of the game. He's gaining 2.11 fewer strokes per round than Hovland from tee to green.
That's going to put the Norwegian at a significant advantage as both golfers try to catch the leader, Sam Burns, on Sunday. Not only is Hovland the more experienced golfer, but his game through the first three rounds fit the sustainability model much better than Spaun's does.
