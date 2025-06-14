U.S. Open Live Odds After Round 2: Sam Burns Favored After Strong Friday Performance
The second round of the U.S. Open isn't technically over yet, with a small handful of golfers still needing to wrap up their rounds after a weather delay ended it early, but enough golf has been played that we can start looking ahead to Saturday's Round 3.
Oakmont showed its teeth on Friday, and now just three golfers sit under par heading into the weekend. Sam Burns is the leader at three under par after a five under par second round. J.J. Spaun sits in solo second at two under par, and Viktor Hovland sits in solo third at one under par. Adam Scott and Ben Griffin both sit at even par, and then the rest of the field is over par.
Let's take a look at the live odds and my best bet to win the U.S. Open ahead of Moving Day.
U.S. Open Live Odds Before Round 3
- Sam Burns +330
- Viktor Hovland +550
- J.J. Spaun +700
- Scottie Scheffler +750
- Ben Griffin +1100
- Adam Scott +1800
- Brooks Koepka +2200
- Jon Rahm +2500
- Russell Henley +2800
- Collin Morikawa +3500
- Si Woo Kim +3500
- Tyrrell Hatton +4000
- Victor Perez +5000
- Keegan Bradley +5500
- Rory McIlroy +6000
- Jason Day +6500
- Thomas Detry +6500
With the solo lead heading into the weekend, Sam Burns sits as the +330 live favorite to win his first career major. Translated to implied probability, he has a 23.26% chance of getting the job done at Oakmont.
U.S. Open Live Prediction
Instead of betting on the favorite, I'm looking at the name second on the live odds board. This could be Viktor Hovland's time to grab his first career major.
Hovland's biggest weakness the past few years has been his play around the greens, but that's turned into a strength this week. He's gaining +2.05 strokes per round around the greens. Not only that, he's leading the entire field in strokes-gained tee to green at +5.75 per round.
He's sitting two strokes back, despite losing strokes on the green. If he can continue the ball-striking clinic he's putting on, but starts to have some putts drop, he's going to separate himself from the pack as we approach Sunday.
I have faith in the Norwegian at +550.
Pick: Viktor Hovland +550 via FanDuel
