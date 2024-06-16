U.S. Open Live Odds After Round 3 (Can Anybody Catch Bryson DeChambeau?)
A lot has changed since Bryson DeChambeau won the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot.
The once-polarizing golfer has now become a fan favorite. After being in the mix at both the Masters and the PGA Championship, DeChambeau is 18 holes away from capturing his second U.S. Open victory.
He heads into the final round with a three-stroke lead at seven-under-par. Matthieu Pavon, Rory McIlroy, and Patrick Cantlay sit in second place at four-under par. There's then a two-stroke gap before you get to Hideki Matsuyama and Ludvig Aberg who sit at T5 at two-under par.
Let's take a look at the latest odds before breaking down who you should place a live bet on before the final round tees off on Sunday.
U.S. Open Live Odds Before Round 4
All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Bryson DeChambeau -110
- Rory McIlroy +320
- Patrick Cantlay +750
- Ludvig Aberg +1600
- Hideki Matsuyama +1800
- Matthieu Pavon +1800
- Collin Morikawa +5000
- Tyrrell Hatton +5500
- Tony Finau +5500
Bryson DeChambeau is the -110 betting favorite heading into the final round, which gives him an implied probability of 52.38% chance of winning his second career U.S. Open.
Live Bet to Win U.S. Open
Bryson DeChambeau -110
Placing a live bet on the golfer who has a three-stroke lead isn't exactly an exciting bet to place, but it's the right one. Bryson DeChambeau has been the best golfer in the field this week and his distance off the tee has given him a significant advantage on the field. He has gained +1.47 strokes on the field per round with his driver.
His distance off the tee has given him a significant advantage on the rest of the field at a course like Pinehurst where the shorter wedge or iron you can use, the better as golfers try to drop a dart on the green in the perfect spot to try to avoid any potential run off the green.
DeChambeau's driver and approach game has been dialed in, and his short game has been fantastic. He has gained +1.77 strokes on the field per round with his putting. His metrics this week have been almost unfair.
Even if one of the other contenders goes low on Sunday, DeChambeau will have to shoot over par to give them a chance. I can't envision that happening with how he has put Pinehurst in a chokehold this week. The odds aren't exciting, but winning a bet is better than losing one.
Pick: Bryson DeChambeau -110
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
