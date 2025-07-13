U.S. Open Odds 2025: Can Aryna Sabalenka Repeat as Champion?
Three of the four 2025 Grand Slams are in the books, which leaves the U.S. Open is the final one for this year's tennis action.
The No. 1-ranked women's tennis player in the world, Aryna Sabalenka, is coming off another semifinal exit at Wimbledon, but now she gets to return to a Grand Slam as the defending champion. Her 2024 U.S. Open win is her third Grand Slam victory of her career. Will she be able to successfully defend her title? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
2025 Women's U.S. Open Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Aryna Sabalenka +240
- Iga Swiatek +370
- Coco Gauff +500
- Mirra Andreeva +800
- Elena Rybakina +1200
- Madison Keys +1800
- Qinwen Zhang +2000
- Amanda Anisimova +2500
- Jessica Pegula +2800
- Naomi Osaka +3000
- Karolina Muchova +3000
- Belinda Bencic +3500
- Jasmine Paolini +3500
- Emma Navarro +3500
- Barbora Krejcikova +4000
- Diana Schnaider +4000
- Emma Raducanu +4000
- Elina Svitolina +5000
Aryna Sabalenka Favored to Go Back-to-Back at U.S. Open
Despite the disappointing finish at Wimbledon, Sabalenka is set as the betting favorite to win the U.S. Open for a second straight year. Her +240 odds give her an implied probability of 29.41% of achieving the feat.
The U.S. Open has been one of her best events throughout her career. She has an 82% win rate in New York, which is the same as her win rate at the Australian Open, 9% better than at the French Open, and 9% better than at Wimbledon.
Her biggest challenger is expected to be Iga Swiatek, who is coming off her sixth career Grand Slam title and her first at Wimbledon. Swiatek also has a win at the U.S. Open, capturing the title back in 2022. Swiatek is at her best on clay, but she has a solid 80% win rate at the U.S. Open, her second-best amongst the four Grand Slams.
The 2023 winner, Coco Gauff, is third on the odds list at +500.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.