U.S. Open Odds 2025: Jannik Sinner Favored to Win Second Straight Grand Slam
Many people expected we'd get a second straight Grand Slam final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, and that's exactly what we got at Wimbledon. This time, it was Sinner who came out on top to capture his first career Wimbledon title.
The U.S. Open is the final tennis grand slam set for 2025, and with Sinner not only having won at Wimbledon but also being the defending U.S. Open champion, it should come as no surprise that he's the betting favorite in New York.
Men's U.S. Open Odds
- Jannik Sinner +125
- Carlos Alcaraz +175
- Novak Djokovic +700
- Jack Draper +1200
- Alexander Zverev +1200
- Daniil Medvedev +2000
- Ben Shelton +2500
- Taylor Fritz +2500
- Holger Rune +4000
- Joao Fonseca +4000
- Jakub Mensik +5000
- Frances Tiafoe +5000
- Casper Ruud +5000
- Andrey Rublev +5000
- Alex de Minaur +5000
- Nick Kyrgios +5000
- Tommy Paul +5000
- Stefanos Tsitsipas +5000
Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz Set as Favorites at U.S. Open
It's hard to imagine someone besides Sinner or Alcaraz winning the U.S. Open, and the odds reflect exactly that. Sinner and Alcaraz are a step above the rest at +125 and +175, respectively, putting their implied probabilities of winning at 44.44% and 36.36%. The two have already faced each other in back-to-back Grand Slam finals, and it's certainly likely we'll see a trilogy match at the U.S. Open.
Behind the top two names is Novak Djokovic at +700, who is in a tier of his own behind Sinner and Alcaraz but well ahead of everyone else in the field. Djokovic has won the U.S. Open four times in his career, including in 2023, which is his most recent grand slam victory. He's in the final stretch of his career at 38 years old, but he's hoping for at least one more major victory.
Behind the top three, Jack Draper and Alexander Zverev are next on the odds list at 12-1 odds.
The U.S. Open is set to begin on August 24.
