USA vs. Sweden Prediction and Odds for 4 Nations Face-Off Round Robin Matchup
The United States and Sweden will wrap-up round robin play at the 4 Nations Face-Off on Monday night.
If Canada or Finland win in regulation earlier in the day, this matchup will be rendered meaningless with the United States already clinching the other spot in the final. If Canada vs. Finland goes to overtime, Sweden can snatch the final spot with a regulation win against the Americans.
With that in mind, let's dive into the odds for this game and then I'll give my best bet.
USA vs. Sweden Odds and Total
Puck Line
- USA -1.5 (+125)
- Sweden +1.5 (-150)
Moneyline
- USA -200
- Sweden +165
Total
- 6 (Over +100/Under -120)
USA vs. Sweden How to Watch
- Date: Monday, February 17th
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: TD Garden
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- USA Record: 2-0-0-0
- Sweden Record: 0-0-2-0
USA vs. Sweden Prediction and Pick
It's tough not to back the underdog in a spot where there's a chance this game is only meaningful to them. The United States have nothing but pride to play for on Monday night which I expect will lead them to cycling their lines more often and giving more ice time to the third and fourth lines.
Meanwhile, if Finland and Canada go to overtime earlier in the day, the Swedes are going to throw the kitchen sink at the Americans to try to win in regulation and advance to the final. If that is the situation that plays out, the United States may not hate that result as it would help them avoid a potential rematch against the dangerous Canadians.
Sweden may have lost both games of this tournament in overtime, but make no mistake about it, this is an extremely talented team that can hang with the Americans. I'll back them as underdogs in the final round-robin showdown.
Pick: Sweden +165 via BetMGM Sportsbook
