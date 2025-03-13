USC vs. Purdue Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for Big Ten Tournament Second Round
USC has a long road ahead of them if they want to go on a Cinderella run in the Big Ten tournament, but they took a successful first step by getting past Rutgers in the opening round. Now, the Trojans find themselves as significant underdogs to Purdue.
Purdue managed to beat USC by a score of 90-72 in the first meeting between these two teams on February 7. Will we see a similar result tonight? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
USC vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- USC +10.5 (-115)
- Purdue -10.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- USC +425
- Purdue -600
Total
- OVER 148.5 (-115)
- UNDER 148.5 (-105)
USC vs. Purdue How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 13
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): BTN
- USC Record: 16-16 (7-13 Conference)
- Purdue Record: 21-10 (13-7 Conference)
USC vs. Purdue Best Prop Bets
USC Prop Bet
- Wesley Yates III UNDER 1.5 Three-Pointers Made (-125) via BetMGM
Purdue boasts one of the best perimeter defenses in the country, ranking 29th in opponent three-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shooting just 30.8% from beyond the arc. That was on full display when these two teams met in the regular season, shooting just 15.3% from three. With that in mind, I'll bet Wesley Yates III to make no more than one three-point shot.
Purdue Prop Bet
- Trey Kaufman-Renn OVER 20.5 Points (-125) via BetMGM
Big players step up in big moments and I expect Trey Kaufman-Renn to do exactly that tonight. He's already averaging 19.7 points per game and he's coming off a dominant 29-point performance against Illinois. He score 24 points the last time the Boilermakers met the Trojan.
USC vs. Purdue Prediction and Pick
Instead of backing a side in this one, I'm going to bet the OVER. These two teams are some of the best in the country at shooting, ranking eighth and 43rd in effective field goal percentage. With that being said, both teams have struggled defensively as times as well.
Purdue comes into this game at 183rd in defensive efficiency and USC sits at 236th.
The regular season game between these two teams saw 162 total points scored, but tonight's total is set at 148.5. I see no reason why we won't see another high-scoring affair.
Pick: OVER 148.5 (-110) via BetMGM
