USC vs. Texas A&M Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Las Vegas Bowl
USC and Texas A&M will meet in Las Vegas in the aptly named Las Vegas Bowl on December 27.
In a battle of two blue chip programs, each team will look to usher in the future of the program in this bowl game. With opt outs expected on both sides and eye on the transfer portal, what can we expect from both USC under head coach Lincoln Riley and converted starter Jayden Maiava as well as Texas A&M, who will hope to get further development from potential future of the program Marcel Reed?
Here’s our betting preview for the Las Vegas Bowl.
USC vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- USC: +2.5 (-102)
- Texas A&M: -2.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- USC: +116
- Texas A&M: -140
Total: 51.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
USC vs. Texas A&M How to Watch
- Date: Friday, December 27
- Game Time: 10:30 PM EST
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- USC Record: 6-6
- Texas A&M Record: 8-4
USC vs. Texas A&M Key Players to Watch
USC
Jayden Maiava: Maiava has made three starts for the Trojans, showcasing some of the reasons why Riley was interested in bringing him in from UNLV, showcasing a lively arm and big play tendencies. However, Maiava needs to work on his decision making, which included two pick-sixes against Notre Dame in the team’s regular season finale loss. He’ll get a good test in the Las Vegas Bowl against a talented Mike Elko-led defense in Texas A&M.
Texas A&M
Marcel Reed: Reed saw plenty of action throughout the season in College Station as he continued to rotate in with Conner Weigman, who is now in the transfer portal. A devastating rusher, Reed must work on his passing as he looks to secure the job for the Aggies moving forward. This season, Reed passed for 1,572 yards with 501 yards on the ground, totaling 18 touchdowns.
USC vs. Texas A&M Prediction and Pick
With a host of opt outs early in the process and more on the way, getting an understanding of what rosters will take the field in the Las Vegas Bowl will be tricky at the time of this writing.
However, the expectation is that both defenses will be more affected in this matchup as Texas A&M has far more pedigree on that side of the ball – keep an eye on the status of the likes of pass rushers Nic Scourton and Shemar Stewart ahead of this game. Further, the USC defense is already thin on capable bodies against an SEC offense.
Meanwhile, the Trojans are flush with capable pass catchers around Maiava, so I believe that the team will be able to put up points against a potentially short-handed Texas A&M defense. The Trojans scored 28 against a sturdy Nebraska defense in Maiava’s first start and hung 35 on a College Football Playoff bound Notre Dame team already with the UNLV transfer on the field. Against a Texas A&M defense that is outside the top 100 in explosive play rate, there can be plenty of points on the field.
Meanwhile, look for Reed to thrive in a likely open game script on a fast track at Allegiant Field against a shaky USC defense.
I think we see a free flowing game with plenty of broken tackles and points on the board. I’ll go with the over in the Las Vegas Bowl.
PICK: OVER 51.5
