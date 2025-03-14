Utah State vs. Colorado State Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Mountain West Championship Semifinal
If you're looking for some late-night action to bet on tonight, you're in luck. The Mountain West semifinal between Utah State and Colorado State will tip-off at midnight.
The two teams met just once in regular season play, with the Aggies securing the 93-85 victory. Will we see a similar outcome tonight? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Utah State vs. Colorado State Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Utah State +1.5 (-125)
- Colorado State -1.5 (+105)
Moneyline
- Utah State -110
- Colorado State -110
Total
- OVER 144.5 (-115)
- UNDER 144.5 (-105)
Utah State vs. Colorado State How to Watch
- Date: Friday. March 14
- Game Time: Midnight
- Venue: Thomas & Mack Center
- How to Watch (TV): CBSSN
- Utah State Record: 26-6 (15-5 Conference)
- Colorado State Record: 23-9 (16-4 Conference)
Utah State vs. Colorado State Key Players to Watch
Utah State
Mason Falslev: When these two teams met in the regular season, it was Mason Falslev who led them to the win. He racked up 22 points, five rebounds, and five assists. If he can put on another performance like that tonight, the Aggies are going to be tough to beat.
Colorado State
Nique Clifford: If you can stop Nique Clifford, you can beat Colorado State. He is the clear MVP of the team, leading the Rams in points (18.6), rebounds (9.8), assists (4.3), and steals (1.3). Utah State has to find a way to slow him down tonight.
Utah State vs. Colorado State Prediction and Pick
The story of this game could be turnovers, something that Colorado State has struggled with all season long. They enter tonight's game ranking 203rd in the country in turnovers per possession while also failing to create any turnovers themselves, ranking 204th in forced turnovers.
The Aggies, who rank 39th in opponent turnovers per possession, could take advantage of this weakness of the Rams, and they did exactly that in their regular season game against them. Utah State forced 11 turnovers, scoring 21 points off of those turnovers. Considering it was an eight-point victory for Utah State, those turnovers were the difference maker.
With most other metrics being relatively the same, I'm going to back Utah State as a pick'em tonight.
Pick: Utah State ML (-110) via BetMGM Sportsbook
