Utah vs. Oklahoma State Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 4
Oklahoma State and Utah meet in the Big 12 opener for each team.
The Utes are expected to get Cam Rising back from a one-game absence due to a laceration on his hand, which has shifted the line to Utah being favored on the road against a formidable Oklahoma State roster that has scored more than 35 points in each of its first three games.
Can Utah start its Big 12 tenure in style with a road win against a conference title contender?
Let’s break it down:
Utah vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Utah: -1.5 (-110)
- Oklahoma State: +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Utah: -130
- Oklahoma State: +110
Total: 52.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Utah vs. Oklahoma State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 20th
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Utah Record 3-0
- Oklahoma State: 3-0
Utah vs. Oklahoma State Key Players to Watch
Utah
Cam Rising: Rising left the Utes win in Week 2 against Baylor due to a laceration on his hand, and the team opted to sit him in the team’s win at Utah State. Rising is expected to be back on the field in the team’s Big 12 debut, a huge boost to the Utes offense.
Oklahoma State
Ollie Gordon: The reigning Doak Walker Award winner has been quiet to start the season. He is averaging less than four yards per carry but has four touchdowns while still shouldering a ton of volume, rushing at least 17 times in each game. It won’t get any easier for Gordon as the Utes' stout defensive line will head to Boone Pickens Stadium.
Utah vs. Oklahoma State Prediction and Pick
This number moved quickly towards the Utes with the news that Rising and key wide receiver Dorian Singer will be available for the Big 12 opener for each team. However, I think Oklahoma State is being overlooked in this matchup.
The Pokes haven’t allowed a sack yet this season behind a veteran offensive line that may not be thriving in run blocking, 88th in line yards, and 98th in EPA/Rush, but the team is thriving through the air. Alan Bowman is anchoring an offense that is 19th in EPA/Pass and can test a Utah secondary that ranks outside the top 100 in explosive pass defense this season despite not facing a formidable passing game just yet.
Further, what is the state of Rising’s hand? While he appears to be fine, this is still a player who missed all of last season due to a serious knee injury and had questions entering the season. This will be his first test and I believe there is downside risk to him more so than the typical quarterback given his mobility questions.
I’m curious to see the state of Utah’s offense while we have seen Oklahoma State post big numbers already this season despite a struggling run game.
As a home underdog now, I’ll grab the points with the Pokes in a game I make closer to a PK.
PICK: Oklahoma State +1.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
