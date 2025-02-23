Utah vs. UCF Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Sunday, Feb. 23
Utah and UCF are set to face-off in Big 12 action on Sunday.
Both teams need to string together some wins to improve their standing in the upcoming conference tournament. The Knights are desperately looking to snap their seven-game losing streak. They were 10-2 after an impressive win against Texas Tech on New Years Eve but have imploded since then and now sit at 13-13 ahead of today's game.
Can they snap their losing streak? Can the Utes grab a third straight win? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Utah vs. UCF Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Utah +3.5 (-115)
- UCF -3.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Utah +135
- UCF -160
Total: 160.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Utah vs. UCF How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, February 23
- Game Time: 4:00 PM EST
- Venue: Addition Financial Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN+
- Utah Record: 15-11 (7-8 Conference)
- UCF Record: 13-13 (4-11 Conference)
Utah vs. UCF Best Prop Bets
Keyshawn Hall UNDER 6.5 Rebounds (-110) via BetMGM
Utah should have a significant advantage in the rebounding department in this game. The Utes enter this game ranking 41st in rebounding rate, grabbing 53.3% of available boards. That should lead to Keyshawn Hall having a below average game in terms of rebounds. He's averaging 7.0 boards per game so if he has one fewer than his season average, this bet will cash.
Utah vs. UCF Prediction and Pick
UCF's recent losing streak is no coincidence. Despite solid numbers to start the season, their bad metrics match their current record. For example, heading into this game the Knights rank 272nd in effective field goal percentage and 243rd in defensive efficiency. Utah ranks 107th and 82nd in those two respective categories.
If you look at UCF's record, recent losing streak, and their metrics you may be confused as to why they're favorites. In fact, you may overthink it and assume you're missing something obvious which could lead to you convincing yourself the Knights are the right side to bet. I'm going to take the opposite approach. Sometimes, when a bet seems obvious it's because it is.
Give me the points with the Utes.
Pick: Utah +3.5 (-115) via BetMGM Sportsbook
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!