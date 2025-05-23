Valkyries vs. Sparks Prediction, Odds and Best WNBA Prop Bets for Friday, May 23
The Golden State Valkyries picked up their first win in franchise history in their last game against the Washington Mystics, and they’ll aim to keep that rolling in a rematch with the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday night.
Los Angeles easily beat the Valkyries last Friday in both teams’ season opener, but the Sparks are banged up with Cameron Brink still on her way back from a torn ACL and Rae Burrell going down for several weeks after getting hurt a minute into the opener.
In addition to that, Rickea Jackson (concussion protocol) missed Los Angeles’ loss to the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday night.
Despite that, oddsmakers have set Kelsey Plum, Dearica Hamby and the Sparks as 10-point favorites at home on Friday night.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Friday’s contest.
Valkyries vs. Sparks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Valkyries +10 (-110)
- Sparks -10 (-110)
Moneyline
- Valkyries: +370
- Sparks: -520
Total
- 159.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Valkyries vs. Sparks How to Watch
- Date: Friday, May 23
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ION
- Valkyries record: 1-1
- Sparks record: 1-2
Valkyries vs. Sparks Injury Reports
Valkyries Injury Report
- None to report
Sparks Injury Report
- Rickea Jackson – day-to-day
- Cameron Brink – out
- Rae Burrell – out
Valkyries vs. Sparks Players to Watch in Prop Market
Los Angeles Sparks
- Kelsey Plum OVER 3-Pointers Made
With Jackson, Brink and Burrell all banged up, a lot has fallen on Plum in her first season in Los Angeles, and the veteran guard is answering the call.
Plum is averaging 26.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game while shooting 44.2 percent from the field and 45.8 percent from beyond the arc. She’s knocked down at least three shots from beyond the arc in every game, including a 4-for-6 game from deep against the Valkyries.
Plum has attempted nine shots from 3 in each of her last two games.
Valkyries vs. Sparks Prediction and Pick
The Sparks have lost back-to-back games since Jackson went down, and I don’t love laying double digits against a Golden State team that pulled out a scrappy win over the Mystics on Wednesday night.
The Valkyries are No. 3 in the WNBA in defensive rating, which is huge since they lack the top-line offensive talent to compete with some of the best teams in the league.
Meanwhile, the Sparks rank seventh or lower in net rating, offensive rating and defensive rating through the first week of the season. Losing three rotation players will do that, especially since Los Angeles is trying to mesh with a new core around Plum.
The Sparks will likely win this game, but Golden State can keep this matchup within 10. The Valkyries are 1-1 against the spread so far in 2025.
Pick: Valkyries +10 (-110 at FanDuel)
