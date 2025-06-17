Valkyries vs. Wings Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for WNBA Commissioner's Cup
The Golden State Valkyries are looking to extend their winning streak to four games in a Commissioner’s Cup matchup with the 1-11 Dallas Wings on Tuesday night.
Dallas has really struggled so far in 2025, and it could be without multiple rotation players on Tuesday as both Arike Ogunbowale and Maddy Siegrist have been banged up, and Teaira McCowan is out due to her EuroBasket commitment.
Siegrist is out with a fractured knee, although she may return later this season.
Ogunbowale is dealing with an illness, but she is expected to suit up in this matchup.
No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers has been awesome for the Wings this season, but can she carry them to a win against a scrappy Golden State team that is now 5-5 in 2025?
Let’s break down the odds, players to bet on in the prop market, and my prediction for Tuesday’s Commissioner's Cup action.
Valkyries vs. Wings Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Valkyries +2.5 (-110)
- Wings -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Valkyries: +120
- Wings: -142
Total
- 163.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Valkyries vs. Wings How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 17
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: College Park Center
- How to Watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Valkyries record: 5-5
- Wings record: 1-11
Valkyries vs. Wings Injury Reports
Valkyries Injury Report
- Tiffany Hayes – game-time decision
Wings Injury Report
- Luisa Geiselsoder – out
- Ty Harris – out
- Teaira McCowan – out
- Arike Ogunbowale – expected to play
- Maddy Siegrist – out
Valkyries vs. Wings Best WNBA Prop Bets
Wings Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Paige Bueckers OVER 18.5 Points (-115)
With Siegrist out and Ogunbowale dealing with an illness up for the Wings, Bueckers is going to get all the shots she can handle in this matchup.
Since returning from concussion protocol and an illness, the No. 1 overall pick has taken 19 shots in each of her last two games, putting up 35 points in a loss to the Phoenix Mercury and 16 in a loss to the Las Vegas Aces.
Overall, Bueckers has three games where she’s cleared this number this season and has been extremely efficient as a scorer, shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from 3-point range.
Valkyries vs. Wings Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Valkyries are the bet to make as underdogs in this matchup:
The Golden State Valkyries have been a tough team to deal with in the 2025 season, as they’re 3-2 in Commissioner’s Cup play and 5-5 overall heading into Tuesday’s matchup with the Wings.
Dallas has won just one game all season long, and even though No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers has played well, Dallas has struggled to put things together as a team.
These teams have been much different when it comes to covering the spread, as Golden State is 7-3 while the Wings are just 4-8. It’s hard to see Dallas as a favorite in this game, especially with Maddy Siegrist out and Arike Ogunbowale listed as day-to-day.
An already struggling Dallas team can’t afford to lose any more rotation players, especially against a Valkyries team that is sixth in the WNBA in defensive rating.
Dallas clocks in at 11th in both net rating and defensive rating, and the team has fallen out of the top five (now seventh) in offensive rating.
I think the Valkyries have a shot to win this game outright, but I’ll gladly take the points as they aim to extend their three-game winning streak.
Pick: Valkyries +2.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
