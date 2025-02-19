Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky Prediction, Odds, and Key Players for Wednesday, Feb. 19
The Kentucky Wildcats and Vanderbilt Commodores will face each other for the second time this season on Wednesday, February 19.
Vanderbilt pulled off the upset the first time these two teams faced off, beating them 74-69 on their home court. Now, the series heads to Rupp Arena as Kentucky tries to get its revenge.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this SEC showdown.
Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Vanderbilt +5.5 (-102)
- Kentucky -5.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Vanderbilt +195
- Kentucky -245
Total: 161.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, February 19
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Rupp Arena
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- Vanderbilt Record: 17-8
- Kentucky Record: 17-8
Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky Key Players
Vanderbilt
Jason Edwards: Vanderbilt's leading point scorer, Jason Edwards, was the key to victory when the Commodores upset the Wildcats a few weeks back, so he's the obvious key player in the rematch on Wednesday. Edwards put up 18 points while dishing out eight assists, and more importantly, turned the ball over just once. He'll need another efficient performance like that if Vanderbilt wants to complete the regular season series sweep.
Kentucky
Lamont Butler: It's undetermined if Lamont Butler will play on Wednesday night as he's battling a shoulder injury, but if he does he needs to step up in a big way. He arguably lost the game for the Wildcats in the previous meeting between these two teams, going 2-of-7 from the floor and turning the ball over six times.
Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky Prediction and Pick
The story of the game was turnovers when these two teams met the first time. Vanderbilt coughed the ball up just five times compared to 17 times by Kentucky, which ended up being the difference maker in the five-point decision.
That was an outlier game for the Wildcats, who rank 54th in the country in turnovers per game this season. As long as they correct that facet of their game, which the season-long numbers indicate they will, they should get their revenge. Kentucky out-shot Vanderbilt 48.1% to 43.9% and also out-rebounded them by 13.
As long as the Wildcats don't hand the game over to the Commodores via turnovers while also keeping up their shooting numbers, I forsee them covering the spread on their home court on Wednesday.
Pick: Kentucky -5.5 (-120 via FanDuel)
