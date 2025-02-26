Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch in Prop Market for Wednesday, Feb. 26
Texas A&M will be in the NCAA Tournament, but if they want to win the SEC Tournament, improving their seeding in the final few games will be pivotal. They'll have a great chance to do that on Wednesday night when they host the Vanderbilt Commodores.
Vanderbilt has some impressive wins this season, but are 3-6 in their last nine games. A win against a ranked Aggies team will go a long way in boosting their NCAA Tournament resume.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet this game.
Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Vanderbilt +6.5 (-102)
- Texas A&M -6.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Vanderbilt +230
- Texas A&M -285
Total
- 147.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, February 25
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Reed Arena
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- Vanderbilt Record: 18-9 (6-8 Conference)
- Texas A&M Record: 20-7 (9-5 Conference)
Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M Key Players to Watch
Vanderbilt Commodores
Jason Edwards: Vanderbilt's guard is their top-scorer, averaging 17.3 points per game, 6.4 more points than the next closest scorer. If Vanderbilt wants to go on a roll to close out the year, Edwards is going to play a big role in that.
Texas A&M Aggies
Wade Taylor IV: The Texas A&M guard has been an assists machine of late. He has reached nine assists in two of their last three games while also reaching 18 points in each of those contests. The Aggies are tough to beat when he brings his "A" game.
Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M Prediction and Pick
Texas A&M is one of the best defensive teams in the country but it's hard to bet them to win by margin considering the Aggies are just 306th in effective field goal percentage at 47.9%. That's well below Vanderbilt which ranks 108th at 52.2%.
Texas A&M's best weapon is its ability to grab offensive rebounds but the extra possessions they gain by grabbing boards will be offset in this game by the amount of turnovers they commit. The Aggies turn the ball over on 17.6% of possessions, which ranks 238th in college basketball. Vanderbilt can take advantage of that as the Commodores rank 33rd in opponent turnovers per possession.
I'll take the points with Vanderbilt on Wednesday night.
Pick: Vanderbilt +6.5 (-102) via FanDuel
