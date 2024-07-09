Victor Wembanyama Has Historic Odds to Win Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2024-25 Season
The opening odds to win the Defensive Player of the Year award in the 2024-25 season have been released, and Victor Wembanyama is set as a massive favorite.
In fact, Wemby is the biggest preseason favorite to win the DPOY since 2003 at -250 odds. Based on that number, he has an implied probability of 71.43 percent to win his first DPOY.
As a rookie, Wembanyama was a finalist for the Defensive Player of the Year award, but he ended up losing out to Rudy Gobert, who was the anchor of the Minnesota Timberwolves No. 1 defense. Still, Wemby's numbers in the 2023-24 season were insane.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft averaged 1.2 steals and a league-leading 3.6 blocks per game while recording 4.4 defensive win shares and posting a +3.3 defensive box plus/minus.
Not only that, but the Spurs were a significantly better defensive team when he was on the floor versus when he was off. With Wembanyama on the court, the Spurs had a 117.2 defensive rating. Without him, that rating jumped up to 123.1.
In 22 games after the All-Star break last season, Wemby averaged 4.5 blocks in 32.5 minutes per game, potentially foreshadowing what he could do in a bigger role in the 2024-25 season.
Laying any price like this in an award market is a little hard to stomach -- especially since Wemby needs to meet the 65-game threshold to qualify for the award -- but it's clear that oddsmakers think he'll run away with it if he does.
