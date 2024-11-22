Vikings vs. Bears Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 12 (Expect Low-Scoring Battle)
The Minnesota Vikings are still in the mix for the NFC North division lead when they take on the Chicago Bears in Week 12.
Caleb Williams and the Bears have dropped four straight games to fall to 4-6 on the season, and they’re set as home underdogs on Sunday against Minnesota.
Minnesota has not looked as dominant as it did early in the season with Sam Darnold throwing five picks in his last three games, but the Vikings are still 8-2 and on a three-game winning streak heading into this matchup.
Using the latest odds and analysis, I’m attempting to predict the final score of this matchup, which will hopefully give bettors an idea of which side – or a total – to bet on Sunday.
Vikings vs. Bears Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Vikings -3.5 (-105)
- Bears +3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Vikings: -175
- Bears: +145
Total
- 39 (Over -112/Under -108)
Minnesota is 7-3 against the spread this season, but these are two of the best under teams in the league – hence the low total. The UNDER has hit in seven of 10 regular season games for both of these teams.
Vikings vs. Bears Final Score Prediction
SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan believes that the UNDER is the play in this game, and he broke down why in his Road to 272 column – where he picks every NFL game, every week:
The Vikings offense has shown some red flags of late, which makes me nervous to lay points on them against a defense as strong as the Bears. Instead, I'm going to back the UNDER at 39.5. These two defenses have been two of the best in the NFL this season. The Vikings lead the league in opponent EPA per play and the Bears come in at seventh. They also rank first and eighth respectively in success rate.
The Bears' biggest strength on defense is their red zone efficiency, keeping teams from scoring touchdowns on just 40.63% of red zone trips against them, the best mark in the NFL. If the Vikings are held to field goals instead of touchdowns, the UNDER has a great chance of cashing.
We all know by now the struggles the Bears offense has had this season, averaging just 4.5 yards per snap, the second-fewest in the league. The Vikings offense has also been trending in the wrong direction and now rank just 20th in EPA per play since Week 8.
Even though Chicago finally found the end zone in Week 11 after firing Shane Waldron, I don’t think I can trust this offense to put up enough points to win this game – even at home.
Final Score Prediction: Vikings 17, Bears 13
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
