Vikings vs. Browns Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL London Game in Week 5
The NFL is overseas once again in Week 5, as the Minnesota Vikings head to London to take on the Cleveland Browns and rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
A third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Gabriel is set to make his first start of the season, replacing Joe Flacco, who threw six picks in four games while the Browns won just one of them.
Will Gabriel’s presence jumpstart a dormant Cleveland offense?
Both of these teams have some intriguing playmakers like rookie running back Quinshon Judkins, star receiver Justin Jefferson and former first-round pick Jordan Addison, but these defenses are also elite.
Cleveland ranks No. 1 in opponent yards per play this season while the Vikings are No. 1 in EPA/Play on defense.
So, that’s not great for betting on some anytime touchdown scorers, is it?
Despite that, there are a few players that I believe are worth a look for this game across the pond, and there’s some pretty favorable odds for a few of the top targets on Sunday.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Vikings vs. Browns
- Quinshon Judkins Anytime TD (+135)
- Justin Jefferson Anytime TD (+165)
- Jalen Nailor Anytime TD (+600)
Quinshon Judkins Anytime TD (+135)
Judkins has found the end zone in back-to-back games for Cleveland, and the rookie has quickly become the No. 1 running back in this offense.
In three games, Judkins is averaging 4.8 yards per carry, and he’s received 18 or more carries in back-to-back games despite playing less than 60 percent of Cleveland’s offensive snaps.
I expect a heavy workload from Judkins again in Week 5, especially since the Vikings were gashed on the ground by Kenneth Gainwell in Week 4. The Pittsburgh running back finished with 99 rushing yards on 19 carries and scored two touchdowns.
With a rookie quarterback under center, the Browns should lean on their running game in Week 4. Judkins is the only player I trust to score on an offense that hasn’t put up a ton of points in 2025.
Justin Jefferson Anytime TD (+165)
Jefferson was a target hog in Week 4, catching 10 of the 11 passes Carson Wentz threw his way for 126 yards. Jefferson may have had a touchdown had he not slipped on a play in the red zone in the first half.
Still, at +165, the best receiver in the NFL is a must-bet in this market. Jefferson scored in Week 1, but he has yet to find the end zone since, despite receiving 24 targets over his last three games.
Cleveland’s defense has been elite this season, but it has still allowed the sixth-most passing touchdowns (eight) through four weeks.
Jalen Nailor Anytime TD (+600)
This pick is from way down the board, but Jalen Nailor has been targeted six times in the red zone in four games, and he scored a touchdown in Week 4 against Pittsburgh.
Nailor is tied for fifth in the NFL in red zone targets, and he’s clearly involved in three-receiver sets for the Vikings, playing over 80 percent of the snaps in three of four games. He also played over 63 percent of the Vikings’ snaps with Jordan Addison returning in Week 4.
Even though Nailor has just one score this season, he has at least three targets in every game. He’s worth a dart throw against this Cleveland defense.
