Vikings vs. Browns Best Prop Bets for NFL London Game in Week 5 (Target Quinshon Judkins)
Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season features the first game of the year in London, as the Minnesota Vikings take on the Cleveland Browns.
There are some intriguing prop targets in this matchup, especially with the Browns starting a rookie duo of quarterback Dillon Gabriel and running back Quinshon Judkins.
Meanwhile, Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison both had big games in Week 4 in the Vikings’ loss in Dublin, Ireland, but can they continue their strong play in Week 5?
There are a few players worth betting on in the prop market for this game, even though these are two of the best defenses in the NFL through the first four weeks.
Here’s a look at some of my favorite props to get bettors right into the action on Sunday morning.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Vikings vs. Browns
- Justin Jefferson OVER 70.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
- Quinshon Judkins OVER 86.5 Rushing and Receiving Yards (-114)
- Jerry Jeudy OVER 3.5 Receptions (-154)
Justin Jefferson OVER 70.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
After an 11-target, 10-catching showing in Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jefferson is trending up against a Cleveland defense that is 20th in the NFL in EPA/Pass this season despite allowing the fewest yards per play in the NFL.
Jefferson has 75 or more receiving yards in each of his last three games, and he’s been targeted 24 times during that stretch.
The superstar receiver averages 95.8 yards per game for this career, so he’s a solid value bet at 70.5 yards in Week 5.
Quinshon Judkins OVER 86.5 Rushing and Receiving Yards (-114)
Rookie Quinshon Judkins has been a work horse for the Browns over the last three weeks, carrying the ball 49 times while receiving nine targets (which he turned into eight catches).
Over the last two weeks, Judkins has tallied 95 and 115 rushing and receiving yards, easily clearing this prop line set for Week 5.
Last week, Minnesota was dominated by Kenneth Gainwell – the Steelers’ backup running back – who carried the ball 19 times for 99 yards and caught six passes for 35 yards.
Judkins may not get the passing-game work that Gainwell did, but it’s clear that this Minnesota defense (25th in EPA/Rush) can be taken advantage of on the ground.
Jerry Jeudy OVER 3.5 Receptions (-154)
Cedric Tillman is out for the Cleveland Browns, making Jerry Jeudy the clear No. 1 receiver in this offense heading into Week 5.
This season, Jeudy has just 13 catches on 30 targets, but it’s possible he could have a better showing with Dillon Gabriel under center.
Jeudy has been targeted at least five times in every game and eight or more times in three games. If Cleveland is playing from behind and has to throw a lot, this is a relatively reasonable number for Jeudy to clear.
He’s made five, four, one and three catches in his four games this season.
