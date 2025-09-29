Vikings vs. Browns Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 5
The Minnesota Vikings close out their unprecedented 10-day trip overseas with a battle against the Cleveland Browns in London on Sunday.
The Vikings are the road team, but you have to think they’ll have a leg up after playing in Dublin this past weekend. Meanwhile, the Browns are coming off a 34-10 loss that brought them back down to Earth after upsetting the Packers.
The oddsmakers are giving the Vikings the early edge in this matchup.
Which team will get the win in London?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 5.
Vikings vs. Browns Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Vikings -3.5 (-110)
- Browns +3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Vikings: -185
- Browns: +154
Total
- 36.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Vikings vs. Browns How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, October 5
- Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
- Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NFL Network, NFL+
- Vikings record: 2-2
- Browns record: 1-3
Vikings vs. Browns Betting Trends
- The Vikings are 2-2 against the spread this season.
- The Browns are 2-2 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 3-1 in the Vikings' games this season.
- The UNDER is 3-1 in the Browns' games this season.
- The Vikings are 1-1 against the spread on the road this season.
Vikings vs. Browns Injury Reports
Vikings Injury Report
- Brian O’Neill - questionable
Browns Injury Report
- DeAndre Carter - questionable
- Mike Hall Jr. - out
Vikings vs. Browns Key Player to Watch
Justin Jefferson, wide receiver, Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has had a bit of a slow start to the season, at least by his standards.
He’s only scored one touchdown thus far, and that came back in Week 1 against the Bears. He had just four catches for 44 yards in that one, and that low target-share continued in Weeks 2 and 3 with three and five catches, respectively.
The wideout finally had the type of game that you expect from him last week. He caught 10 of 11 targets for 126 yards, including a long of 29 yards. He didn’t find the end zone, but Carson Wentz threw the ball his way the most while still spreading out the offense.
The Browns have defended the run well, so the spotlight is going to be on Jefferson in London on Sunday.
Vikings vs. Browns Prediction and Pick
The Browns simply do not look like a good football team. They’ve been able to play competitively at home, losing 17-16 to the Bengals as +4.5 underdogs and beating the Packers 13-10, but it’s been a different story on the road.
Yes, this is technically a home game for the Browns, but for analysis purposes, it’s really a road game.
Cleveland went into Baltimore and lost 41-17 in Week 2, and it wasn’t much better with a 34-10 loss in Detroit last week.
The Vikings are nowhere near the level of the Ravens or Lions, but they beat the Bengals 48-10 two weeks ago and have the upper hand after playing in Ireland in Week 4.
Pick: Vikings -3.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
