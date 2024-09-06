Vikings vs. Giants Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 1 (Back Justin Jefferson, Fade Daniel Jones)
One of the tougher matchups to bet on in Week 1 is between the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants, as oddsmakers have favored Minnesota – slightly – on the road.
It’s hard to be that sold on Sam Darnold, but Daniel Jones has struggled for the New York Giants at times in his career, especially last season.
I’m focusing on the prop market for this game, and there is one Minnesota player that I think we can bet on no matter who is under center.
Let’s dive into these picks for NFL Week 1!
Best NFL Prop Bets for Vikings vs. Giants
- Daniel Jones UNDER 214.5 Passing Yards (-120)
- Justin Jefferson OVER 82.5 Receiving Yards (-120)
Daniel Jones UNDER 214.5 Passing Yards (-120)
Jones has played two seasons under Brian Daboll, and even though he was solid in 2022, he only has cleared this total five times in 22 games the last two seasons.
New York does have a new weapon on the outside in first-round pick Malik Nabers, but Jones has struggled putting together big-time passing games in his career, throwing for under 214.5 yards per game in three of his five seasons.
For the Giants to be successful, they may want to limit Jones’ passing attempts so he avoids turning the ball over in Week 1. This is a winnable game for the Giants, but I don’t plan on them attacking from the air all game long.
Justin Jefferson OVER 82.5 Receiving Yards (-120)
He may no longer have Kirk Cousins, but Justin Jefferson closed the 2023 season with three games over this number in five contests despite Josh Dobbs and Jaren Hall taking over for Minnesota late in the season.
The 2022 Offensive Player of the Year has averaged 87.5 yards per game or more in each of hi NFL seasons, finishing with over 100 yards per game in each of the last two seasons.
Even with Darnold under center, Jefferson should have a big game. If Minnesota rolls, he should be the focal point of the offense. If it falls behind, the Vikings are likely going to throw the ball a ton – another good sign for Jefferson.
He’s a must bet at this number in Week 1.
