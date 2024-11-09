Vikings vs. Jaguars Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Week 10
The Vikings pursuit of the postseason continues in Week 10 with a matchup against a short handed Jaguars team that will be without starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Without Lawrence, Mac Jones is set to start. How should we bet on Jones in the player prop market? We have a best bet on the Jaguars Week 10 quarterback as well as a pair of bets on Vikings key players, Justin Jefferson and Aaron Jones.
Here's three player props for the Vikings vs. Jaguars in Week 10.
Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Vikings vs. Jaguars
- Mac Jones UNDER 200.5 Passing Yards
- Aaron Jones Anytime Touchdown Scorer (-110)
- Justin Jefferson OVER 92.5 Receiving Yards
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Mac Jones UNDER 200.5 Passing Yards
Mac Jones is likely making his first Jaguars start on Sunday in place of the injured Trevor Lawrence.
This is an already shaky passing offense that is 21st in EPA/Play, that will drop-off even further with Jones under center.
It won’t help his case that he’s facing an elite Minnesota defense that is top five in EPA/Pass this season.
I’m banking on the Jaguars sticking to the run game and trying to move the ball methodically down the field with Jones, keeping him under this total.
Aaron Jones Anytime Touchdown Scorer
Jones continues to be a bellcow back when healthy in this Vikings offense, but only has two touchdowns on the season.
With the Vikings in a favorable position against a backup quarterback, I’m expecting Minnesota to dictate the terms of this game, which should feature plenty of scoring chances.
At near coin flip odds, this is an implied probability of 52%, I’m going to count on Jones to get chances around the goal line and convert.
Justin Jefferson OVER 92.5 Receiving Yards
Jefferson is enjoying another monster season, posting similar numbers to his Offensive Player of the Year season in 2022.
He is in really good form at the moment, posting 100-plus yards in each of the last two games, and now faces a Jaguars defense that is last in EPA/Pass on the season.
Blowout or not, Jefferson is going to get his fair share and dominate a porous Jaguars defense.
More NFL Stories
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.