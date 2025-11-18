Vikings vs. Packers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 12
The Minnesota Vikings are looking to get back on track when they head to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon.
Minnesota has lost two straight games and four of its last five, while Green Bay is coming off a road win over the Giants that ended its two-game skid.
Can the Packers cover at home?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 12.
Vikings vs. Packers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Vikings +6.5 (-110)
- Packers -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Vikings: +230
- Packers: -285
Total
- 41.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Vikings vs. Packers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 23
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lambeau Field
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Vikings record: 4-6
- Packers record: 6-3-1
Vikings vs. Packers Betting Trends
- The Vikings are 4-6 against the spread this season.
- The Packers are 3-7 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 7-3 in the Vikings' games this season.
- The UNDER is 5-4-1 in the Packers' games this season.
- The Vikings are 3-2 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Packers are 2-3 against the spread at home this season.
Vikings vs. Packers Injury Reports
Vikings Injury Report
- Jonathan Greenard – out
- Ryan Kelly – questionable
Packers Injury Report
- MarShawn Lloyd – out
- Josh Jacobs – questionable
- Lukas Van Ness – out
- Brandon McManus – out
- Nate Hobbs – out
Vikings vs. Packers Key Player to Watch
Jordan Love, Quarterback, Green Bay Packers
It’s been a love-hate relationship at quarterback this season in Green Bay. Jordan Love has had a few terrific games, throwing for 292 yards or more in three contests, but combined for just 350 yards in his last two games.
Love is coming off a particularly bad game when you consider the opponent. He completed 13 of 24 passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns against the Giants, which came on a short week after the Eagles held him to 176 yards on 20 of 36 passing the week prior.
This will be a huge week for Love and the Packers as they host their NFC North rivals, especially after the Vikings swept the season series last year, winning each game by just two points.
Vikings vs. Packers Prediction and Pick
Rivalry games are always intense, so I’m a bit surprised to see this big of a line for this one. Sure, the Packers look like the superior team, but Minnesota has been able to keep it close in most games this season, including an upset win as +9.5 underdogs in Detroit.
The Packers have only covered in three of 10 games this season, and while the Vikings are only one better, I like Minnesota to keep this close yet again on Sunday in Green Bay.
Pick: Vikings +6.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.