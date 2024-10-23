Vikings vs. Rams Final Score Prediction for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 8 (Minnesota Bounces Back?)
The Minnesota Vikings are looking to bounce back from their first loss of the 2024 season on Thursday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams.
A playoff team last season, Los Angeles is off to a 2-4 start in the 2024 campaign thanks to a bunch of injuries across the roster. However, it will get a huge piece of its offense back in Week 8, as head coach Sean McVay revealed that star receiver Cooper Kupp is expected to play on Thursday.
Even with Kupp likely back, the Rams are set as three-point underdogs in the latest odds for this matchup.
Using those odds, I’m attempting to predict the final score of this primetime matchup between two teams hoping to make the playoffs in the NFC this season.
Vikings vs. Rams Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Vikings -3 (-115)
- Rams +3 (-105)
Moneyline
- Vikings: -166
- Rams: +140
Total
- 48 (Over -112/Under -108)
Vikings vs. Rams Final Score Prediction
Let’s not overreact to the Vikings losing their first game of the season in Week 7.
Minnesota still hung tough with the 5-1 Detroit Lions, forcing the Lions to kick a last-second field goal to come away with a road win.
Now, they get to face a Rams defense that has been terrible this season, allowing 5.8 yards per play (seventh most in the NFL) and over 25 points per game.
Yes, Los Angeles forced four turnovers against the lowly Las Vegas Raiders last week, but I don’t expect Minnesota to have the same issues moving the ball – especially if Aaron Jones is able to suit up again after a big game in Week 7.
Cooper Kupp’s return should bolster the Rams’ attack, but I don’t think he alone is enough for me to bet on Sean McVay’s group. Remember, the Rams needed every last one of those Vegas turnovers in Week 7 just to win, and Matthew Stafford struggled, throwing for just 154 yards and an interception.
Our NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan likes the UNDER in this game – which he broke down in his Road to 272 column with his Week 8 picks:
I'm a bit confused as to why the total for this game is so high. Usually, games with this high of totals are reserved for matchups between two high-powered offenses and two defenses which are average at best. That's not the case in this game.
The Vikings' defense has established itself as one of the most elite units in the NFL, ranking sixth in opponent yards per play (5.1), first in opponent EPA per play, and second in opponent success rate. They also lead the league in pressure rate (30.7%) which is bad news for a Rams team that allows the fourth-highest pressure rate at 26.4%.
I'd lay the points with the Vikings in this spot, but I have some concerns about the Vikings' offense that ranks middle of the pack in most statistics and has the makings of a unit that is poised for regression as the season goes on. Instead, I'm going to bet the UNDER on the total that I think is a couple points too high.
While MacMillan is betting a total, it’s pretty clear that he is leaning towards Minnesota .
I’m going to bet on the 5-1 Vikings bouncing back with a big win in Week 8.
Final Score Prediction: Vikings 24, Rams 20
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
