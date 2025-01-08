Vikings vs. Rams Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Wild Card Round
Wild-Card Weekend will wrap up on Monday night when the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings go to war.
The two teams played in a nail-biter in Week 8 which resulted in the Rams capturing the 30-20 victory, which was the Vikings' last loss before they went on a nine-game win streak that was finally snapped in Week 18 against the Lions.
Let's dive into everything we need to know to bet on this Wild-Card finale.
Vikings vs. Rams Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Vikings -1.5 (-105)
- Rams +1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Vikings -118
- Rams +100
Total
- OVER 47.5 (-105)
- UNDER 47.5 (-115)
Vikings vs. Rams How to Watch
- Date: Monday, January 12
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ABC/ESPN+
- Vikings record: 14-3
- Rams record: 10-7
Vikings vs. Rams Betting Trends
- Vikings are 4-1 ATS in their last five games
- The OVER is 9-1 in the Vikings' last 10 road games vs. Rams
- Vikings are 4-2 ATS in their last six games vs. NFC West opponents
- Rams are 5-1 ATS in their last six games
- The UNDER is 4-2 in the Rams' last six games
- Rams are 1-6 straight up in their last seven games vs. NFC North opponents
Vikings vs. Rams Injury Reports
Vikings Injury Report
- Fabian Moreau, CB - Questionable
- Pat Jones II, LB - Questionable
- J.J. McCarthy, QB - IR
- Christian Darrisaw, OT - IR
Rams Injury Report
- Blake Corum, RB - IR
- Rob Havenstein, OT - Questionable
- Hunter Long, TE - Questionable
Vikings vs. Rams Key Players to Watch
Minnesota Vikings
Sam Darnold: The Sam Darnold deniers were waiting all season for him to turn into a pumpkin and it finally happened in the season finale, which was the biggest game of the season for Minnesota. Now, it's up to him to put that start behind him and prove it was an outlier performance.
Los Angeles Rams
Puka Nacua: Puka Nacua has established himself as one of the very best receivers in the game. Can he match Justin Jefferson's output on Monday night?
Vikings vs. Rams Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to Super Bowl 59", I broke down why I'm betting the UNDER:
Sam Darnold's Week 18 performance through me for a loop, so instead of backing either team I'm going to take the UNDER instead, the same bet I made in their regular season matchup when it lost on a last-minute safety.
Despite making the playoffs, offenses have been underwhelming this season. The Vikings and Rams rank 12th and 16th in yards per play as well as 13th and 14th in EPA per play. Another issue they've shared is punching the ball in for a touchdown when they get to the red zone. The Vikings are 19th and the Rams are 25th in red zone offense. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles defense ranks fifth in the red zone, allowing teams to score a touchdown on just 50% of red zone trips.
All of those factors, paired with my lack of faith in Sam Darnold in a big game, led me to bet the UNDER.
Pick: UNDER 47.5 (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
