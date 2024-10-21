Vikings vs. Rams Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 8
The Minnesota Vikings head to SoFi stadium to face the Los Angeles Rams for Thursday Night Football.
Former Rams’ OC, Kevin O’Connell, will be facing his former team for the first time as head coach of the Minnesota Vikings.
Not only are both head coaches very familiar with each other, both teams are likely to have two superstars back on the field. The Rams expect to have wide receiver Cooper Kupp back in action, while Vikings’ tight end TJ Hockenson could also make his season debut.
Let’s break it down.
Vikings vs. Rams Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Vikings -3
- Rams +3
Moneyline
- Vikings -162
- Rams +136
Total
- 48
Rams vs. Vikings How to Watch
- Date: Thursday October 24, 2024
- Game Time: 8:15 EST
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Amazon Prime
- Vikings Record: 5-1
- Rams Record: 2-4
Vikings vs. Rams Betting Trends
- The Rams are 2-1 at home this season
- The Vikings are 2-0 away
- The Rams are 1-5 ATS
- The Vikings are 5-1 ATS
- 2 VIkings games have gone over, three Rams games have gone over
- The last time these two teams met was 2021. The Rams won and covered the spread and the game total went over.
Vikings vs. Rams Injury Reports
Vikings Injury Report
- TE TJ Hockenson - questionable
- LB Blake Cashman - questionable
- C Garrett Bradbury - questionable
Rams Injury Report
- WR Cooper Kupp- questionable
- WR Puka Nacua- out
- WR Jordan Whittington - questionable
- OL Alaric Jackson- out
Vikings vs. Rams Key Players to Watch
Vikings RB Aaron Jones
Jones returned from his hamstring injury Sunday and “gave it a go” for 93 ground yards and a touchdown on 14 carries in a tough matchup vs. the Lions. He also added in another three catches for 23 yards.
The Rams have struggled to stop the run, allowing opposing running backs an average of 124 rushing yards per game with six total touchdowns and a 91% catch rate. Four running backs have had 90+ rushing yards vs. Los Angeles.
Rams RB Kyren Williams
Williams has been the focal point of this offense that has been missing star-power at wideout. Williams has nine total touchdowns this season, and he has scored in every single game this season.
The Vikings have been a tough matchup for runners this season, allowing an average of just 67 rushing yards per game to running backs with three total touchdowns. However, 116 of those yards and two of those touchdowns were to Jahmyr Gibbs in Week 7.
Vikings vs. Rams Prediction and Pick
The Vikings took their first loss of the season in Week 7, edged out by the Lions in a 60 total-points shootout.
Sam Darnold’s 12 passing touchdowns are tied for fourth in the NFL with Josh Allen, and he has led his team to an average 28 points per game (sixth).
Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and Jailen Nailor are a dynamic receiving trio, and with the possibility that TJ Hockenson could be back for this matchup, the passing game should find success vs. a Rams team that allowed a league-high 9.03 passing yards per attempt through the first six games of the season. Minnesota’s run game, led by veteran Aaron Jones, should be able to run on the Rams, too.
By contrast, Matt Stafford has just four passing touchdowns this season, despite having nearly identical passing yards and passing completion rate as Sam Darnold.
If Kupp returns as expected, we should see Stafford air it out even more vs. a Vikings defense that has allowed an average of 260 passing yards per game. The Rams have scored an average of 19 points per game this year (23rd) leaning on Kyren WIlliams and the run game.
Defensively, the Vikings have the advantage. Minnesota has recorded 24 sacks (third) and allowed opposing passers just 63% completion rate. They have allowed the second-fewest rushing attempts per game (20) and rushing yards (80) per game.
In order to keep up with Minnesota’s scoring, the Rams may be forced to abandon a run-heavy attack. Minnesota has allowed opponents just 17.8 points per game (6th).
The Rams have struggled defensively, allowing an average of 25.7 points per game (26th). They have allowed opponents an average of 5.8 yards per play this year (28th) and an average of 2.8 touchdowns per game (26th).
Sean McVay will come with a good game plan vs. his former OC, but the Vikings will be looking to bounce back after their first loss, and they have more healthy weapons. It will be too hard for this Rams defense vs. this well-balanced Vikings offense, and I trust Brian Flores’ defense to keep the Rams in check.
The Pick: Vikings -3
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
