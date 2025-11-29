Vikings vs. Seahawks Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 13 (Expect a Defensive Showdown)
If the Seattle Seahawks want to stay alive in the race for the NFC West crown, they need to make sure they beat inferior opponents. They're in that spot this weekend when they host the 4-7 Minnesota Vikings, who will be starting Max Brosmer with both Carson Wentz and J.J. McCarthy sidelined with injuries.
Let's dive into the latest odds for this NFC showdown and then I'll predict the game's final score.
Vikings vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Vikings +11.5 (-105)
- Seahawks -11.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Vikings +570
- Seahawks -820
Total
- OVER 41.5 (-105)
- UNDER 41.5 (-115)
The spread in this game has moved one point towards the Seahawks throughout this week, from Seahawks -10.5 to -11.5. The total has remained steady at 42.5.
Vikings vs. Seahawks Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm betting the UNDER:
Sam Darnold has struggled this season when under pressure, specifically when he sees pressure up the middle. That's exactly what the Vikings can do defensively, and if there's any team that knows how to exploit Darnold's weaknesses, it's his former coach, Kevin O'Connell.
Brosmer is an unknown factor for the Vikings in this game, but it'd be hard for him to be as bad as McCarthy has been the past few weeks. I have faith Seattle will still win this game, but O'Connell's defense will keep this game close in what I believe will be a low-scoring affair.
Final score prediction: Seahawks 21, Vikings 16
