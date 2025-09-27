Vikings vs. Steelers Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Dublin Game in Week 4
The Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers are set to kick off Sunday’s NFL action with a game in Dublin, Ireland, and oddsmakers are expecting a lower-scoring affair with the total set at 41.5 points.
However, there still should be a few touchdowns scored in this international matchup, and that’s a great way for bettors to cash in on some plus-money tickets.
For this standalone game, I’m targeting a few anytime touchdown scorers, including Steelers wideout DK Metcalf.
Let’s dive into the odds and explanation behind each of these prop bets for Vikings vs. Steelers in Week 4.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Vikings vs. Steelers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Jordan Mason Anytime TD (-135)
- DK Metcalf Anytime TD (+145)
- Jordan Addison Anytime TD (+255)
Jordan Mason Anytime TD (-135)
Vikings running back Jordan Mason went off in Week 3 with Aaron Jones now on injured reserve, carrying the ball 16 times for 116 yards and two touchdowns.
Mason wasn’t targeted in the passing game, but he played a season-high 60 percent of the snaps in the blowout win for Minnesota. This season, Mason has 40 carries for 214 yards and two scores, and I expect him to dice up a Steelers defense that has already given up four rushing touchdowns in three weeks.
Mason is the safest play on the Vikings with Carson Wentz under center.
DK Metcalf Anytime TD (+145)
Through three games in Pittsburgh, Metcalf has two touchdown catches even though he’s only been targeted 17 times.
The No. 1 receiver in this offense, Metcalf is an elite red-zone threat because of his size, and Aaron Rodgers has gone to him in the red zone in back-to-back games for scores.
While I’d love a bigger target share for Metcalf, he’s still played at least 88.9 percent of the offensive snaps in every game so far this season.
Jordan Addison Anytime TD (+255)
If you’re looking for a bit of a dart thrown, former first-round pick Jordan Addison is worth a look in his first game of 2025.
A deep-ball threat, Addison was suspended for the first three games of the season, but he played a major role in Minnesota in 2024. Addison finished last season with 63 catches for 875 yards and nine scores in 15 games, and he should slide in as the No. 2 in the passing game in Week 4.
While Wentz may not throw the ball a ton, Addison is worth a look if the Steelers sell out to slow down Justin Jefferson on Sunday.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
