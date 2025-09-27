Vikings vs. Steelers Best Prop Bets for NFL Dublin Game in Week 4 (Bet on Jaylen Warren)
Two potential playoff teams are set to face off in Dublin, Ireland in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season, as the Minnesota Vikings are favored against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
This is an interesting game to bet on, as the Vikings are once again turning to backup quarterback Carson Wentz with J.J. McCarthy (ankle) out of the lineup with an injury.
Meanwhile, Pittsburgh is hoping that it can keep Aaron Rodgers upright against a tough Minnesota defense that turned the Cincinnati Bengals over several times in Week 3.
When it comes to the prop market on Sunday morning, there are a few plays that I believe are worth considering for this matchup, especially with a couple of important players banged up on the Minnesota side.
Let’s dive into the best props for the first matchup on Sunday in a loaded Week 4.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Vikings vs. Steelers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Carson Wentz UNDER 30.5 Pass Attempts (-116)
- Jordan Mason OVER 80.5 Rushing Yards (-111)
- Jaylen Warren OVER 22.5 Receiving Yards (-112)
Carson Wentz UNDER 30.5 Pass Attempts (-116)
Wentz only needed to throw the ball 20 times in the Vikings’ blowout win in Week 3, but this follows an interesting trend for the Minnesota offense this season.
J.J. McCarthy only attempted 20 and 21 passes in the first two weeks of the season, even though the Vikings were behind early in both matchups.
So, I don’t see Wentz getting a chance to air it out, especially with how effective Jordan Mason has been on the ground this season. Kevin O’Connell may look to take a conservative approach once again in Week 4.
Jordan Mason OVER 80.5 Rushing Yards (-111)
Speaking of Mason, he went off in Week 3, carrying the ball 16 times for 116 yards to pace the Vikings running game.
Mason is averaging a whopping 5.4 yards per carry this season, and now he’s taking on a Steelers defense that has given up 4.3 yards per carry and four scores on the ground in 2025.
After leading the running back room in snaps in Week 4 (in a blowout), Mason projects to have a featured role again with Aaron Jones on injured reserve.
Jaylen Warren OVER 22.5 Receiving Yards (-112)
There may not be a better prop on the board than this one for Jaylen Warren, who has cleared 22.5 receiving yards in two of his three games this season.
While Minnesota has only allowed 12 catches to running backs in 2025, it has allowed 23 receiving yards per game in the process.
I love this prop for Warren, who has been targeted 12 times by Aaron Rodgers, reeling in 11 passes for 142 yards. He has 10 targets and 120 receiving yards in his last two games, and Warren played a season-high 79.6 percent of the snaps in Week 3.
Against a solid Minnesota pass rush, Warren is a great safety valve for Rodgers as the Steelers aim to combat Brian Flores’ blitz packages on Sunday.
