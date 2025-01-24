Villanova vs. Marquette Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Friday, Jan. 24
Marquette bounced back after a stunning home loss, winning at Seton Hall on Tuesday night, can the team start another winning streak this weekend?
The Golden Eagles host Villanova on Friday night Big East action as the team looks to get back at the top of the league. The Wildcats offense has been a force in Big East play, but can it get back in the NCAA Tournament discussion with an upset win against an elite foe.
Can the Wildcats hang around catching a bunch of points? Here’s our betting preview.
Villanova vs. Marquette Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Villanova: +9.5 (-110)
- Marquette: -9.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Villanova: +375
- Marquette: -500
Total: 142.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Villanova vs. Marquette How to Watch
- Date: Friday, January 24th
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- How to Watch (TV): Fox Sports 1
- Villanova Record: 12-8
- Marquette Record: 16-3
Villanova vs. Marquette Key Players to Watch
Villanova
Eric Dixon: The senior continues to play outstanding ball for Villanova, but it’s not resulting in a NCAA Tournament level season from the Wildcats. Dixon is off of a 29-point effort against Georgetown, but the game resulted in a one point home loss. Can Dixon match his elite scoring, averaging nearly 25 points per game this season, with team success?
Marquette
Kam Jones: The dynamic guard has taken on higher usage this season, and it paid dividends for the Golden Eagles. The senior is up to nearly 20 points per game with nearly five and six assists for one of the most dangerous teams in the country on both sides of the floor.
Villanova vs. Marquette Prediction and Pick
Marquette’s vulnerable defense can struggle in this matchup against Villanova, one of the best three-point shooting teams in the country.
The Wildcats are shooting over 40% as a team this season, top five in the nation, and Marquette’s aggressive defense (top turnover rate in Big East play, per KenPom) could be in for some struggles as the team allows a high rate of three-point shots.
With Dixon playing both inside and out, the Wildcats may run its preferred offense and thrive off the aggressive Marquette defense that will overplay and give up gaps in the perimeter.
On the other side, Villanova’s defense will struggle to stay in front of Marquette, who also will concede the perimeter to opponents. The Golden Eagles thrive off open three-point shots and play at one of the fastest tempos in the country.
With Villanova keeping pace from beyond the arc, I like the over on Friday night.
PICK: OVER 142.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.