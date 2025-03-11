Virginia vs. Georgia Tech Prediction, Odds and Key Players for ACC Tournament Second Round
Virginia and Georgia Tech meet in the second round of the ACC Tournament, with each team trying to extend its postseason hopes.
It’s been a down season for the Cavaliers, who haven’t lived up to its typical high expectations, while Georgia Tech enters with quite a bit more form as the team attempts to continue its rebuild under head coach Damon Stoudamire.
The Yellow Jackets have won five of their last seven games and are only a small favorite against Virginia on Wednesday afternoon.
Here’s how to bet this projected close matchup.
Virginia Vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Virginia: +1.5 (-115)
- Georgia Tech: -1.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Virginia: -105
- Georgia Tech: -115
Total: 130.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Virginia Vs. Georgia Tech How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 12th
- Game Time: 12:-0 AM EST
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Virginia Record: 15-16
- Georgia Tech Record: 16-15
Virginia vs. Georgia Tech Key Players to Watch
Virginia
Isaac McKneely: The wing has been the most reliable threat on the Woos offense, shooting 41% from beyond the arc, but he has also emerged as more of a shot creator for the rest of the team, upping his assist rate to north of 19% after sitting at 11% last season.
Georgia Tech
Baye Ndongo: The Georgia Tech big man has improved as the season has gone on, scoring 17 or more in four of the last six while also being a stout rim protector. Against a Virginia team that is reliant on three-point shooting, I don’t expect the team to test Ndongo all that much in this one as he patrols the paint on defense.
Virginia Vs. Georgia Tech Prediction and Pick
The first meeting was a surprising victory for Virginia, who found success inside against Ndongo and co., shooting nearly 56% on two-point shots in the 14-point win on the road.
However, I don’t see that keeping up against the Georgia Tech defense that is top 30 in the country in two-point field goal percentage defense with elite rim protection, paced by Ndongo’s presence from in close.
On the other end, Georgia Tech has struggled to shoot all season in ACC play, bottom five in effective field goal percentage, but has been a threat to win the shot volume battle with a league average offensive rebounding rate.
I don’t trust Virginia’s offense to replicate the success that it had in the first game as Georgia Tech’s defense can play far better on the interior while also limiting Virginia’s three-point prowess, which is typically its path to victory.
I’m going to jump at the discount and back Georgia Tech to win its second round matchup.
PICK: Georgia Tech ML (-115, Available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
