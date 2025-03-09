VMI vs. Wofford Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for SoCon Championship Semifinal
There were a couple of significant upsets in the quarterfinals of the Southern Conference Tournament which has resulted in No. 6 seed Wofford taking on No. 7 seed Virginia Military in today's semifinal. As a result, we still see either a six or seven seed in the conference tournament final.
VMI pulled off the upset against No. 2 seed UNC Greensboro in the Quarterfinal and now the Keydets find themselves as underdogs once again against the Terriers. The two teams split their regular season series, but Wofford won in dominating fashion by a final score of 82-43 in the most recent meeting on February 19.
Let's take a look at the odds, key players, and my best bet for this semifinal showdown.
VMI vs. Wofford Odds, Spread, and Total for SoCon Semifinal
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Minnesota +5.5 (-115)
- Rutgers -5.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Minnesota +185
- Rutgers -225
Total
- OVER 143.5 (-105)
- UNDER 143.5 (-115)
VMI vs. Wofford How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, March 9
- Game Time: 6:30 PM EST
- Venue: Harrah's Cherokee Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPNU
- VMI Record: 15-18 (7-11 Conference)
- Wofford Record: 17-15 (10-8 Conference)
VMI vs. Wofford Key Players to Watch
VMI
Ricky Bradley Jr.: Ricky Bradley Jr. led VMI to their Quarterfinal upset against UNC Greensboro, putting up 23 points and 11 rebounds along with two steals. It should come as no surprise as Bradley Jr. has been the best player on the Keydets all season long, but they'll need another strong performance from him tonight if they want to pull of yet another upset.
Wofford
Kyler Filewich: One of Wofford's biggest strengths is its depth, but if there's one player that has the biggest impact it's their center, Kyler Filewich. He's second on the team in points per game at 11.9 but leads the team in both rebounds (9.5) and assists (3.1). VMI will have to find a way to slow him tonight.
VMI vs. Wofford Prediction and Pick
Look for rebounding to play a pivotal role in the outcome of tonight's game. One of Wofford's biggest strengths is its ability to grab offensive boards, ranking 38th in that category in the country. Now, they get to face a terrible rebounding team in VMI that ranks 288th in defensive rebounding.
If Wofford is able to create extra scoring chances opportunities through offensive rebounds, VMI is going to have to shoot the lights out to hang with the Terriers.
It doesn't help matters that the Keydets rank 291st in effective field goal percentage while Wofford ranks 96th. VMI was the beneficiary of UNC Greensboro having its worst game of the season in the quarterfinal. Don't expect the same luck for VMI tonight.
Pick: Wofford -9.5 (-110) via BetMGM Sportsbook
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!