Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Aaron Judge, Zack Wheeler Highlight Top Picks)
There are plenty of ways to bet on the Major League Baseball action on Wednesday, July 3, but I’ve narrowed down three best bets to place, focusing on a pair of player props that have hit at a high rate as of late.
New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is at the forefront of today’s MLB Best Bets after he mashed yet another home run on Tuesday.
Plus, an NL Cy Young candidate may be undervalued on the road against one of the worst teams in the National League. Let’s win some bets to send us into the holiday weekend!
Best MLB Bets Today
- Aaron Judge OVER 1.5 Total Bases (-115)
- Jordan Hicks UNDER 15.5 Outs Recorded (-180)
- Philadelphia Phillies Moneyline (-115) vs. Chicago Cubs
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Aaron Judge OVER 1.5 Total Bases (-115)
Aaron Judge is the clear favorite to win the AL MVP award this season, posting a ridiculous 1.144 OPS and 217 OPS+ so far in 2024.
The Yankees slugger has picked up two or more bases in five of his last six games, tallying multiple hits in all of them to push his batting average to .316 this season.
Given Judge’s insane ability to rack up extra base hits – he leads the AL in homers and doubles in 2024 – we may not even need a two-hit game for him to clear this prop against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.
Reds starter Andrew Abbott has 1.20 WHIP to go with a 3.41 ERA this season. While he’s been fine for Cincy, I am not sold on anyone slowing down Judge right now.
Jordan Hicks UNDER 15.5 Outs Recorded (-180)
If you’ve been following along with my MLB picks this season, you know that San Francisco Giants starter Jordan Hicks is a must fade every time he starts in this one prop:
His outs recorded.
Hicks is once again set at 15.5 outs recorded – this time against the Atlanta Braves – a number he has cleared one time since the start of May (11 starts). In his one outing that he went over this prop, Hicks recorded just 16 outs, and he’s pitched less than five innings in three of his last five outings.
A converted reliever, Hicks has not been a length guy all season, so I’ll fade him again since he’s hit this prop in 91 percent of his outings since May.
Philadelphia Phillies Moneyline (-115) vs. Chicago Cubs
Are oddsmakers undervaluing Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler on Wednesday?
I think they may be.
Wheeler (2.73 ERA) is 9-4 on the season with the Phillies going 9-8 overall in his 17 starts. He now takes on the Chicago Cubs and rookie sensation Shota Imanaga, but the Cubbies (39-47) are in last in the NL Central and have dropped seven of their last 10.
To make matters worse, Imanaga has been awful over his last five starts, posting a 5.67 ERA. While the Cubs are 4-1 in those games, I don’t see them stealing a win against Wheeler, who has allowed two or fewer earned runs in 11 of his last 13 starts.
Plus, the Phillies rank fourth in MLB in OPS – well ahead of the Cubs, who clock in at No. 23.
I’ll gladly take this short price for Wheeler on Wednesday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.