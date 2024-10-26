Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Best Bets for Game 2 of World Series)
The World Series continues on Saturday night with Game 2 after an instant classic in Game 1 between the Dodgers and the Yankees.
Freddie Freeman sent Dodger Stadium into a frenzy with his walk off grand slam to give the Dodgers a 1-0 series lead. What do we have in store for Game 2? Here's two bets to make for a suddenly must-win spot for the Yankees in hopes of avoiding an 0-2 hole.
Best MLB Bets for Game 2 of the World Series
- OVER 8.5
- Juan to Hit Home Run (+310)
Yankees vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
The Dodgers have destroyed left handed pitching this postseason, hitting .297 with an OPS of .890 in 118 at bats.
That’s big trouble for the Yankees and starter Carlos Rodon, who won’t be able to keep the Los Angeles lineup off the basepaths.
However, Yamamoto hasn’t shown the ability to go long into games, which can put pressure on an already taxed Dodgers bullpen. The Japanese standout has not pitched more than five innings in his three postseason starts this season.
If Los Angeles gets into trouble, we have seen manager Dave Roberts be tactical in terms of using his bullpen that will likely be starting in Game 4 in New York. While there will be time off ahead of that, Roberts has tried his best to maximize his bullpen and won’t be afraid to keep a struggling pitcher in if the game gets away from LA.
There’s plenty of avenues to runs in this one, especially with the power on display in Game 1 from both sides.
I’ll go over in Game 2.
PICK: OVER 8.5
Juan Soto to Hit Home Run (+310)
Soto struggled in the field in Game 1, but I’ll back the Yankees slugger to get on track in Game 2.
He’ll face Dodgers’ starter Yoshinobu Yamamato, who has had an up and down postseason, failing to go more than five innings in any of his three starts just yet. If he doesn’t go deep into this one, a potentially taxed LA bullpen will take over.
The Dodgers aren’t full of lefty pitchers on the roster, which has been Soto’s issue in the postseason. However, if he faces righties, he’s as dangerous as anyone in baseball right now.
In the playoffs, Soto is slashing .435/.533/.913 with three home runs in 23 at bats.
With a favorable set up in Game 2, Soto is a must bet to go yard.
