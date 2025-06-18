Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Bet Red-Hot Rays Offense vs. Orioles)
MLB action continues on Wednesday with most teams across the Majors set to compete.
If you're looking for some bets to place for today's slate of games, you've come to the right spot. I have three bets locked in for today's action, including the Rays to beat the Orioles in an AL East showdown.
Let's dive further into my best bets for tonight.
MLB Best Bets Today
- Blue Jays (-108) vs. Diamondbacks
- Rays (-116) vs. Orioles
- Royals (-126) vs. Rangers
Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays Prediction
Despite how hot the Blue Jays have been over the past month, the oddsmakers and bettors refuse to give them respect. Tonight, their hot lineup against the pitchers of the Diamondbacks is a nightmare for Arizona.
The Blue Jays' offense ranks fifth in the Majors in OPS (.761) over the past 30 days, and now they get to face Eduardo Rodriguez with a 6.27 ERA and a Diamondbacks' bullpen that has the fourth-highest ERA in the Majors at 5.24.
Pick: Blue Jays -108
Orioles vs. Rays Prediction
The Tampa Bay Rays have some big things going their way right now. They lead the Majors in OPS over the past 30 days at 7.68, and they also rank second in the Majors in bullpen this season at 3.08. They'll take on a bit of an unknown factor in Trevor Rogers of the Baltimore Orioles tonight, but the O's middling offense and bottom 10-ranked bullpen make me think the Rays have a significant advantage at home tonight.
Pick: Rays -116
Royals vs. Rangers Prediction
If someone could tell me why the Royals are just slight favorites with Kris Bubic (1.92 ERA) on the mound, I'd love to know. Patrick Corbin may have a 3.66 ERA on the season, but his 4.54 FIP tells me that some significant regression is on the horizon for the Rangers' starter.
Texas remains one of the worst offenses in baseball. Over the past 30 days, they rank 25th in OPS at .673. They're going to struggle against the Cy Young candidate in Bubic tonight.
Pick: Royals -126
