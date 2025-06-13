Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Bet Red Sox as Home Favorites vs. Yankees)
The MLB season marches on, and we have a ton of great series to bet on over the weekend, including another showdown between the Red Sox and Yankees with this iteration set to take place in Boston.
Let's take a look at my top three picks for Friday night's action.
Top MLB Picks Today
- Angels vs. Orioles OVER 10.5 (-105)
- Red Sox -145 vs. Yankees
- Dodgers -1.5 (+125) vs. Giants
Angles vs. Orioles Prediction
How could we not bet the OVER in this game? Both starting pitchers have struggled all season. Jack Kochanowicz of the Angels has a season ERA of 5.61, and Charlie Morton of the Orioles has a season ERA of 6.59.
Not only is the starting pitchers' matchup a disaster, but both teams also have two of the worst bullpens in the Majors. The Orioles have a bullpen ERA of 5.31, which ranks 27th amongst all teams, and the Angels are one spot worse, coming in at 28th with a bullpen ERA of 5.54.
All of that should lead to a batter's dream tonight. Bet the OVER.
Pick: OVER 10.5 (-105)
Yankees vs. Red Sox Prediction
The Boston Red Sox are home favorites against the AL East rivals, but for good reason. We have a battle of lefties set to take place, but it's the Red Sox who are starting the more efficient one. Ryan Yarbrough (4.17 ERA) gets the start for the Yankees, and Garrett Crochet (2.35) gets the start for the Red Sox. When these two pitchers faced off last weekend, Yarbrough gave up eight earned runs and the Red Sox got the win.
The Red Sox enter this game ranking third in OPS over the past 30 days and second in OPS against left-handed pitchers this season. I have faith in them getting the job done at home tonight.
Pick: Red Sox -145
Giants vs. Dodgers Prediction
I'm all in on the Dodgers covering the -1.5 run line tonight against their AL West opponent. The Dodgers rank second in the Majors in OPS over the past 30 days at .793, while the Giants rank 28th in that stat in the same time frame at .667.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto of the Dodgers (2.20 ERA) is not the pitcher a team wants to face when their bats are cold, but that's exactly the test the Giants face in tonight's divisional showdown. Let's back Los Angeles to win by margin tonight.
Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (+125)
