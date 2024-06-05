Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Bet Tigers as Underdogs vs. Rangers)
Baseball fans, it's time to place some bets on today's MLB action. Plenty of teams across the Majors will wrap up their early week series today and then take the day off on Thursday to travel, so if you want to enjoy some action, today's the day to do it.
If looking at the 15 games available to bet on overwhelms you, you've come to the right place. I've narrowed in on three games across the Majors that I think have significant betting value on today's slate.
Let's dive into them.
MLB Best Bets Today
- Orioles +110 vs. Blue Jays
- Tigers +105 vs. Rangers
- Mariners vs. Athletics UNDER 7.5
Orioles vs. Blue Jays prediction
It's hard for me to fathom why the Baltimore Orioles are underdogs against the Toronto Blue Jays tonight. Sure, the Jays are starting Jose Berrios with his 2.78 ERA, but even if he pitches another gem tonight, that's no guarantee Toronto gets the win.
The Blue Jays have arguably the worst bullpen in Major League Baseball, sporting a bullpen ERA of 4.82. Only the Colorado Rockies, who play at at altitude, have a worse mark at 5.03.
The Orioles have one of the best offenses in baseball, especially over the past two weeks. During that time frame, they lead the Majors in OPS at .819 while batting .277. I'll jump all over the chance to bet on them as underdogs against a disappointing Blue Jays team.
Pick: Orioles +110 vs. Blue Jays
Tigers vs. Rangers prediction
The Texas Rangers have a lot of problems right now. Their offense has gone ice cold ahead of today's game, sporting an OPS of just .642 over the past two weeks, the fourth worst mark in baseball over that stretch.
Jose Urena and his 1-5 record with a 3.74 ERA gets the start for Texas today and if he survives his start, the Rangers will need to turn to their relievers that have a 3.96 ERA on the season. It seems like a great opportunity to take a shot on Detroit as an underdog.
Pick: Tigers +105 vs. Rangers
Mariners vs. Athletics prediction
What happened to the Mariners offense this season? Not only are they 26th in OPS this season with a .223 batting average, but they've somehow been even worst over the past two weeks, batting just .202 over that time frame.
We could go ahead and bet against them by betting on the Athletics to upset them, but we have to consider Seattle is starting Logan Gilbert (3.29 ERA) who has the ability to completely shut down an offense like the A's.
Finally, keep in mind both these teams rank inside the top 10 in the Majors in bullpen ERA.
This AL West showdown has all the makings of an UNDER bet.
Pick: Mariners vs. Athletics UNDER 7.5
