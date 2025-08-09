Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Blue Jays Will Upset Dodgers in Los Angeles)
The MLB season is getting interesting as teams across the Majors battle it out for division titles and wild card spots with a little over a month left to go in the 2025 campaign.
If you're looking to place a few bets on today's action, you've come to the right spot. In this article, I'm going to break down three plays I'm on for tonight, and two of them are on underdogs. Will my bold strategy pay off? Let's find out.
Top MLB Picks Today
- Athletics +100 vs. Orioles via FanDuel
- Brewers -117 vs. Mets via Caesars
- Blue Jays +140 vs. Dodgers via FanDuel
Athletics vs. Orioles Prediction
Don't look now, but the Athletics have one of the hottest offenses in baseball. Since the All-Star Break, the Athletics have been batting .278 while sporting the second-best OPS in the Majors at .834. That's ahead of the Orioles, who rank ninth in that time frame at .757.
Not only do they have the hotter offense, but the Athletics also have the pitching advantage in this game, as Jack Perkins (3.97 ERA) faces off against Brandon Young (5.88 ERA). Young has yet to record a win for the Orioles this season, and I don't think he's going to get his first against this hot Athletics lineup. I'll back the A's as road underdogs in this one.
Pick: Athletics +100
Mets vs. Brewers Prediction
The New York Mets are spiraling. Since last month's All-Star Break, the Mets are batting just .211 while sporting an OPS of .639. Only the Washington Nationals have a worse OPS in that time frame. Tonight, they'll face the team with the best record in baseball, the Milwaukee Brewers, who are batting .295 with an OPS of .817, the best in the National League, since the pause in play.
The Brewers continue to be undervalued in the betting market and I think tonight's game is another example of that. I'll back the Brewers to get the job done at home.
Pick: Brewers -117
Blue Jays vs. Dodgers Prediction
No offense in baseball has been as good as the Blue Jays since the All-Star Break. They're batting .321 with an OPS of .908 in that time frame. Meanwhile, the Dodgers' offense continues to have its struggles, ranking just 14th in OPS since the pause in play last month.
The Jays will also start one of their best pitchers tonight in Chris Bassitt, who has a strong 11-5 record and a 4.12 ERA on the season. The Blue Jays' best chance to get a win in this series is tonight. They're a strong underdog option at +140.
Pick: Blue Jays +140
