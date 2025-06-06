Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Cubs Will Upset Tarik Skubal, Tigers)
Teams across Major League Baseball are settling into their weekend series and, as a result, we have a loaded slate of games to bet on today with all 30 teams in action.
If you're looking to place a few bets, you've come to the right spot. I have three bets locked in for tonight's action, including a bold underdog call in Cubs vs. Tigers.
Top MLB Picks Today
- Cubs +165 vs. Tigers
- Mets vs. Rockies OVER 10.5 (-110)
- Braves vs. Giants UNDER 7.5 (-105)
Cubs vs. Tigers Prediction
It may be blasphemy to bet against the Detroit Tigers when Tarik Skubal is on the mound, but I think there's enough there to justify a bet on the Cubs at their +165 price tag. Mainly, the Cubs have been one of the best teams against left-handed pitchers this season. They rank sixth in OPS against lefties at .767.
Meanwhile, the Tigers' offense has been cold of late, ranking 20th in OPS at .679 over the past 14 days. That could be enough to lead to the Cubs squeaking out an upset win.
Pick: Cubs +165
Mets vs. Rockies Prediction
The Mets and Rockies are playing at Coors Field, and Colorado will be starting Antonio Senzatela and his 7.14 ERA. That's enough for me to convince you the Mets will be able to put up plenty of runs, but to cash an OVER with the total set at 10.5, we're going to need more than that.
Kodai Senga gets the start for the Mets, and while his 1.60 ERA may scare you away from betting the OVER, consider the fact that his FIP (Field Independent Pitching) is 3.21. That indicates some significant regression is on the horizon for him, and no place can dish out some harsh regression for a pitcher quite like the elevation of Coors Field.
Pick: OVER 10.5 (-110)
Braves vs. Giants Prediction
The San Francisco Giants have one of the coldest offenses in baseball of late, ranking 28th in OPS (.592) over the past two weeks while batting just .211. The Braves haven't been much better, ranking 18th in OPS in that time frame at .691.
Things won't get easier for either lineup tonight, considering we're in for a great duel between the two starting pitchers. Spencer Schwellenbach (3.13 ERA) of the Braves will take on Hayden Birdsong (2.37 ERA) of the Giants.
Expect a low-scoring affair in San Francisco tonight.
Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-105)
