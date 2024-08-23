Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Expect Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox to be an Offensive Shootout)
The MLB season continues to march towards the end of its regular season and today's action will mark the beginning of each team's weekend series.
If you want to cash a few bets to get your weekend started off on the right foot, you've come to the right place. I have three bets locked in that I absolutely lock for Friday's action, including a bet on the OVER in the interleague game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Boston Red Sox.
Let's dive into it.
MLB Best Bets Today
- Diamondbacks/Red Sox OVER 9.5 (-102) via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Athletics +110 vs. Brewers via BetMGM Sportsbook
- Dodgers -1.5 (+105) vs. Rays via DraftKings Sportsbook
Diamondbacks vs. Red Sox Prediction
No offense in Major League Baseball have been better than the Diamondbacks and Red Sox over the past month and a half. Dating back to July 1, they rank first and second in the Majors in both OPS and total runs scored.
It's also going to help this bet the fact that both starting pitchers are average at best when Ryne Nelson (4.35 ERA) of Arizona takes on Brayan Bello (4.80 ERA). I expect this game to be a high-scoring affair so I'll sit back and root for runs.
Pick: OVER 9.5 (-102)
Brewers vs. Athletics Prediction
If you want an underdog bet for tonight, consider the Athletics at +110 against the Brewers in this interleague matchup.
It may surprise you to find out the A's rank sixth in the Majors in OPS dating back to July 1 at .758. They're also set to start their best pitcher tonight in JP Sears. Not only is his 10-8 record and 4.15 ERA a sign of potential success tonight, but he's also a lefty, which is bad news for the Brewers.
The Brewers OPS drops from .739 against right-handed pitchers to .716 against lefties, leaving an opening for the Athletics to get the win as home underdogs tonight.
Pick: Athletics +110
Rays vs. Dodgers Prediction
The Rays offense has been horrific in August. Dating back to the start of the month, they rank dead last in the Majors in OPS at .603. The next worst team in that time frame is the White Sox at .629. Their pitching is unlikely to help out their struggling offense tonight with Tyler Alexander (5.17 ERA) on the mound for them.
Their only chance to win is for Bobby Miller of the Dodgers to continue to struggle. His 8.02 ERA isn't close to the 3.76 ERA he had in his rookie season, but if there's a team he can post a strong start against, it's this Rays lineup.
Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (+105)
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
