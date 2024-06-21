Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Fade the Overrated Mariners)
There's no better way to head into the weekend than by winning a few bets, so that's exactly what we're going to try to do with today's MLB slate.
I'm targeting three plays as my best bets for Friday's slate, so let's not waste any time and dive right into them.
All odds listed in this article are via FanDuel Sportsbook
MLB Best Bets Today
- Diamondbacks vs. Phillies OVER 9.5 (-115)
- Marlins +140 vs. Mariners
- Royals +122 vs. Rangers
Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Prediction
This bet is a fairly straightforward one. The Diamondbacks and Phillies have two of the best offenses in the Majors, but the two pitchers they're starting today have had down years.
The two offenses rank eighth and 10th in OPS over the last 30 days, and the Phillies have had strong offense numbers since the start of the season. Today, they're Starting Taijuan Walker, who has had an abysmal season with a 5.33 ERA.
Jordan Montgomery starts for Arizona, and his season has been even worse with an ERA of 6.00.
Let's sit back and root for runs in this National League showdown.
Pick: OVER 9.5 (-115)
Mariners vs. Marlins Prediction
I firmly believe the Mariners are one of the most fraudulent teams in the Majors. Their pitching can only carry their offense so far, eventually, they will regress. They rank 28th in OPS over the last 30 days. To be fair, the Marlins offense has been just as bad, but with two similar offenses facing off, I'd much rather back the one with the +140 price tag playing at its home stadium.
It's time to sell your Mariners stock. Take the Marlins as an underdog today.
Pick: Marlins +140
Royals vs. Rangers Prediction
No offense has been worse than the Rangers over the last 30 days, ranking dead last in OPS over that time frame. Their bullpen has also been troublesome, consistently blowing leads late in games for them.
They're an easy fade for me, especially now that they're set as favorites against a feisty Royals squad that will have Brady Singer (3.39 ERA) on the mound for them.
The Royals are a strong underdog option today.
Pick: Royals +122
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!